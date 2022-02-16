Connecticut Powerball Winner Cashes in for Over $185M

Well, Outsiders, it looks like Connecticut is welcoming a new Powerball Winner! Even better, this marks the second-largest prize in Connecticut’s lottery history.

On Monday, a lucky Connecticut lottery player hit the Powerball jackpot. According to lottery officials, the winning lottery ticket sold at a One Stop convenience store in Cheshire. The cash value of the ticket is estimated at $124 million. However, another lucky player grabbed the winning ticket for the Lucky for Life “$25,000 a Year for Life” game. This ticket sold at a Stratford 24/7 Express.

Lottery officials reported that the winning numbers were 16, 25, 27, 49, and 55. The Powerball was 17, and the Power Play multiplier was 3.

This is now the largest winning Powerball won in Connecticut since 2011. At the time, a player in Greenwich purchased the $254.2 million winning ticket.

The last time a Connecticut Powerball lottery player won was in 2012 Seymour. That winning ticket was worth $60 million.

Here Are Some of the United States’ Luckiest Powerball Winners

A winning Powerball ticket for a few hundred million dollars would be a literal dream come true. However, going home with even a few bills doesn’t sound terrible either. Here are some of the country’s luckiest lottery winners!

For 15 years, starting in 1993, Texas woman, Joan Ginther won a record-breaking 28 lotteries. In 1993, she won $5.4M, in 2006 she won $2M, then $3M in 2008, and $10M in 2010. Over time, Ginther spent around $3M on approximately 100,000 scratch cards.

In 2014, Virginia couple, Calvin and Zatera won the lottery three times in less than a month. In this time, they went home with $50,000. Oh right! Also a few million.

During that same year, occasional lottery player and Chicago resident, Christopher Shaw ended up winning the lottery three times in three weeks. If that’s not luck, I don’t know what is. After feeling confident after his first win of $25,000, he bought another ticket, winning a lovely $1,000. But Shaw didn’t stop there, Outsiders. On his third and by far luckiest try, Shaw won a whopping $240,000! Now that’s some winner’s streak.

After waiting two months to claim his Powerball-winning prize in 2014, Raymond Buxton walked away with $632 million. This comes after buying lottery tickets for 20 years. According to the lucky winner, he planned to use a lot of the money for charity work, assisting educating, and working to end child hunger.

At Outsider, we congratulate the lucky winners of the Powerball jackpot! With millions of tickets being sold each year, it’s likely more winners are on their way to the bank. We can only imagine what their lives will soon look like. What about you guys? What’s the first thing you’d do after winning a few hundred, thousands, or millions of dollars?