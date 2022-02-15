Cop Hikes 17 Miles Barefoot in Rain To Raise Money for Missing Persons and Mental Health

Shane Jones would literally walk over broken glass barefoot if it meant helping people. The United Kingdom K-9 cop raised thousands of dollars over the weekend by walking 17 miles in nothing but his shorts in 40-degree weather to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Jones faced driving rain and winds topping 20 mph during his seven and a half hour hike on Sunday. The cop said he wanted to do something that would get people’s attention. It seems to have worked as he raised more than $6,800 for his efforts. That money will go to the mental health charity Mind.

“I have two nasty blisters, but I only had to wear my emergency flip-flops for about quarter of a mile, where there was a section of pavement with broken glass and all sorts and the road was too busy to walk in,” he said in a statement Monday, Fox News reported. “Today is a day of putting my feet up and recovering.”

Jones and his furry partner Delta have searched for dozens of missing persons during their careers. Many of those are struggling with mental illness and are in dire straits before they go missing. Though, oftentimes, they suffer in silence.

“You can’t see mental health, and we don’t like to talk about it,” he told Somerset Live. “We say we’re ‘fine’ and keep a stiff upper lip, but while it can be hard to speak out, people will listen, and it does help.”

Cop Says Outpouring of Support Helped Him Finish Hike

Jones didn’t walk alone. Delta joined him for a portion of the trip, and several people who knew what he was doing, stopped to offer their support and kind words. The Avon and Somerset cop said the outpouring of support emboldened him to keep going. Even when the rain came in sideways, and he “felt the cold in (his) bones.”

“The support around me kept me going,” he said. “I’m so grateful to all the people who cheered me on and contributed to the fundraiser. I’d like to give a massive thank you to the family, friends, and colleagues who looked after me – bringing me a hot water bottle, blister plasters, and bandages – and the pubs and householders who kept me topped up with hot water.”

That kinship and caring are what those struggling with mental health issues need the most, Jones said. Sadly, most people won’t get that same level of attention even though they are the most vulnerable.

About 1 in 20 Americans suffer from some form of serious mental illness, National Alliance on Mental Illness said. They are far more likely to end up homeless or go missing. If you or one of your loved ones is suffering from mental illness and need help, contact NAMI or visit https://nami.org/help.