Crews Working Around the Clock To Restore Power After Nor’easter

Crews are working around the clock to restore power after a powerful Nor’easter pummeled the northeast. The historic Nor’easter has left thousands of people without power in the frigid conditions.

Chris McKinnon, a spokesperson for Eversource, spoke to Fox Weather about the situation, and what power crews are doing to restore power to residents.

“Our crews have been working around the clock since this storm started bearing down on us this Saturday,” he said. “And we’ve made significant progress. This morning, in eastern Massachusetts, we’re looking at approximately a thousand customers without power. That number is jumping up than climbing down a little bit depending on the work our crews are doing out there.”

The Nor’easter bore down hard on Massachusetts specifically. On Saturday, more than 100,000 power outages were reported in the state alone. The blizzard dumped over two feet of snow in some locations. Boston tied its biggest ever snowfall in a day when over 23.6 inches fell on the city.

Now, it looks like almost all power has been restored thanks to crews working around the clock to fix damages.

Yesterday saw cold weather roll into the mid-Atlantic following the Nor’easter.

“An East Coast blizzard dropped one to over 2 feet of snow along the coast. Now, cold weather will hold a grip on the Mid-Atlantic today and tonight,” a report from the National Weather Service reads.

An East Coast blizzard dropped one to over 2 feet of snow along the coast. Now, cold weather will hold a grip on the Mid-Atlantic today and tonight. #NYWX #NJWX #PAWX #DEWX #MDWX #VAWX #WVWX pic.twitter.com/BLPu1SdAMt — NWS MARFC (@NWSMARFC) January 30, 2022

The Nor’Easter has Passed, But The South is about To Get its Own Storm

It’s definitely winter storm season, and the south is now looking at some cold weather moving in. It’ll strike the south and mid-south the most according to a CNN report. Places like Dallas and Memphis could potentially get ice.

Accuweather states that at least 90 million people across 14 states may see this winter weather. The storm will cover over 2,000 miles of the country. This could cause some serious airline delays, which also became a problem with the recent Nor’easter.

But the forecast, even though the storm is expected to hit Tuesday, is unfortunately still quite vague.

“The data continues to favor a winter storm impacting the region Wednesday night into Thursday; however, it is still not a ‘slam dunk’ forecast,” a statement from the National Weather Service office in Dallas/Ft Worth reads. “A faster progression of the cold air would mean a more significant winter precip event while delayed cold air would lead to mainly minor impacts.”

In Dallas, temperatures may fall into the teens and single digits, with ice expected to accumulate. This could spell trouble for the power grid. A tweet from NWS Fort Worth highlights that travel will likely be impacted Wednesday night through early Friday as the cold moves in.

Here's the latest on the winter weather potential mid week. Greatest concern for travel impacts is Wed night through early Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected Thurs & Fri AM with below zero and single digits possible. Stay tuned for updates! #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/Lr0HwUzkEB — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 31, 2022

As storms move in across the country, it’s important to check your local weather reports and stay safe out there.