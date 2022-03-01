Dallas Bar Pouring Up Anti-Putin Shots in Show of Support for Ukraine

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, anti-Putin messages from all over the world have flooded social media on a daily basis. And across the country and the world at large, individuals and businesses alike are showing their support for Ukraine in the best ways they can. Many bars have removed Russian vodka from their list of offerings, but one Texas bar took their anti-Putin campaign a step further.

Rather than simply pulling Russian varieties of vodka, the Dallas bar, Alexandre’s, has added a new item to their drink menu – the “F— Putin” shot. As if that wasn’t enough, the drink is a vibrant blue and yellow, representing the Ukrainian flag.

The caption beneath the unveiling of the politically-charged shots reads, “Alexandre’s also issues sanctions on Russia. Removing all Russian spirits and introducing the F— Putin shot, we’ll be bringing in Ukrainian vodka next week to replace. #NoMoreWar.”

Alexandre’s followed the introduction with another post explaining the unique shot in greater detail. “After a couple different variations, [Eddie, mixologist] landed on a recipe and we handed out rounds of F— Putin shots all weekend. We commit all proceeds from these will be donated to a Ukrainian humanitarian and refugee cause this week.”

“During war or global events, we often feel helpless as tragedy unfolds,” the post continues. “While we understand pulling a bottle off the wall or serving shots won’t end this war, using our skill-sets and committing small acts of solidarity can create a more unified community response to such actions.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Supports Ukraine in Anti-Putin Message

A single person’s words are all too easily lost in the endless noise of the world and social media. Those with a more impactful voice, such as Arnold Schwarzenneger, however, are far more likely to stand out. Understanding this, Schwarzenegger wasted no time publicly showing support for Ukraine and denouncing the actions of Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

The former governor of California shared the following message to his Instagram account. “My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people,” he wrote. “I have been asked to do several interviews, but I believe the news should continue to focus on what’s happening on the ground – on the tragedy that has broken our hearts and on the courage of the Ukrainian people that has inspired us.”

“War has a way of breaking the winners along with the losers,” Schwarzenegger continues. “I have Ukrainian friends and fans and I have Russian friends and fans. As far as I can tell, none of them want this. I hope sanity will eventually prevail and end this unnecessary war before too many lives are broken. In the meantime, I stand with the people of Ukraine. I share your grief and your hope for peace. You inspire me with your bravery and your humanity in the face of this nightmare. God bless you.”