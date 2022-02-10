Department of Homeland Security Believe Trucker Protests Could Hit U.S. on Super Bowl Sunday

The Department of Homeland Security is warning local law enforcement officials across the country that a trucker protest may begin on Super Bowl Sunday. Truckers in Canada blockaded major highways going in and out of capital-city Ottawa over a week ago. The blockade is causing major disruptions to Canadian industry and travel. No such protest has hit the U.S., yet, but that could change this weekend.

The DHS-issued bulletin details a possible plan by protest organizers to gather in Los Angeles first; then send the convoy across the country to enter Washington, D.C., in March. President Biden, whose administration has attempted to mandate vaccines at a federal level as much as legally possible, will give his State of the Union address on March 1.

The DHS warns that the convoy “could severely disrupt transportation, federal government, and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counter-protests.”

The trucker protests in Canada may come to America

The warning come as the Canadian protest lingers into its second week with no end in sight. The Canadian government has vilified the protestors in the media, going as far as to demand crowdfunding site GoFundMe withhold millions of dollars in aid from the truckers raised by supporters. Rumors of police profiling, ticketing, and surveillance also run rampant as the public relations fiasco plays out in international headlines.

The protest has also affected supply chain lines in an already-stressed global economy trying to recover from government-mandated economic shutdowns. Rampant inflation also plagues the global economy as federal governments all across the world tried to simply print their way out of gross market manipulations via fiat currencies.

Now, the bill has come due for all of the government intervention, and many international citizens refuse to pony up their bodies for a mandatory vaccine after witnessing the destruction that other forms of mandates caused daily life. Many people living without fear of COVID-19 simply want the government to leave them alone.

Because our country was conceived as a democratic republic in which power resides equally amongst the states, the federal government could not gain the same executive foothold as a government like Canada’s. A few key states opposed the mandates from the beginning. And as a result, the U.S. has largely treated COVID-19 completely differently across the country. But the federal government has not relented in its desire for mandatory vaccinations; so perhaps a series of protests will come to America, as well.

Here’s what the DHS bulletin said

“The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, DC, as late as mid-March. It could potentially impact Super Bowl LVI scheduled for 13 February; and the State of the Union address scheduled for 1 March.

“There are currently no indications of planned violence. If hundreds of trucks converge in a major metropolitan city, the potential exists to severely disrupt [many things]. Transportation, federal government operations, commercial facilities and emergency services [could suffer because of] gridlock and potential counter protests.

“According to law enforcement sources, the group intends to gather truckers as they travel across the country; It has also been suggested that truckers from Canada may join the Washington, D.C. event.”