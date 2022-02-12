DHS Deploys 500 Workers Over Possible Super Bowl Sunday Trucker Convoy: Report

The Canadian Freedom Convoy has picked up momentum in many countries across the globe. The mass protests were spurred by their government’s COVID-related mandates. Previously, American truckers from the Southern U.S. migrated north in support of the Canadian Freedom Convoy.

However, now, drivers across the U.S. have reportedly proposed plans for a mass protest of their own. And with Super Bowl LVI kicking off this Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security has deployed 500 workers to aid law enforcement ahead of any potential disruptions during the big game.

According to the New York Post, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated DHS representatives have headed to the West Coast to aid the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Police Department, and state and local authorities in preventing any uproar caused by American truckers’ protests.

Further, Psaki stated that in addition to Homeland Security’s involvement, “Our Secretary of Transportation is also deeply involved in this.” She assured the media that DHS and affiliated U.S. government representatives are “working to address [the potential protests] on all fronts.”

On Friday, Psaki added the Homeland Security agents had already begun to provide “extensive air and maritime security resources.”

Meanwhile, in CA, authorities identified a smaller-scale movement that they are calling “aspirational” at the moment.

Trucker Convoys Take Root Globally

Should American truckers unite for a demonstration of vaccine protests on Super Bowl Sunday, Jen Psaki stated the effort will “have a huge impact on workers and the American public.”

As such, we have our eyes turned to California this weekend. However, the Canadian truckers’ convoy has inspired similar movements across the globe.

According to The Los Angeles Times, additional convoys have shared similar dissent for vaccine mandates in various nations. Some include France, New Zealand, and Australia. For the Canadian convoy, truckers’ source of frustration spurred from vaccine mandates. However, truckers nationally have begun protests to draw attention to other pandemic-related issues.

Danny Schnautz, a Clark Freight Lines executive, said, “The idea behind it is bigger than a vaccine or COVID. It’s the frustration.”

More specifically, one CA truck driver, Harjinder Singh, shared his inspiration for supporting the convoy. He explained he has been more worried about the rising prices of gas, food, and insurance.

“I’m worried about everything right now,” he said. “It’s scary.”

There’s no doubt the ongoing pandemic has heightened concerns about more than just COVID-19, vaccines, and mandates. The global virus has drastically increased the overall cost of living here in America and as the Biden administration continues to see government resistance to its Build Back Better programs and supply chain shortages skyrocket, it’s understandable that truck drivers, and U.S. citizens as a whole, grow frustrated.