Dodge Challenger Super Stock Sets Auction Record With Stunning Price Tag

This Dodge Challenger Super Stock is setting a world-record auction price. Get to know more about Dennis Collins’ vehicle here.

Car fans saw records being broken at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The big event took place last month to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary. Car fanatic Dennis Collins auctioned off many of his collector cars at the event. One of which was his Dodge Challenger Super Stock.

The 2021 model broke records at the event. Painted olive green with black stripes, the Dodge Challenger Super Stock is an 807 horsepower vehicle. With just 10 miles on the odometer, the car was auctioned off for $130,000. Additionally, a 10% buyer’s premium was included as well.

The Dodge Challenger is not the only car Collins auctions off. His lot includes a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1979 Jeep CJ-5, and a 1975 Ford Torino Starsky and Hutch Tribute. All in all, Barrett-Jackson collected over $195 million and sold 1,857 vehicles.

You can watch Dennis Collins’ behind-the-scenes video from the event below.

How Much To Insure a Dodge Challenger?

Muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger are some people’s dream cars. Unfortunately, sky-high market prices and insurance rates can keep a car junkie from ordering one.

Of course, it can be difficult to receive exact insurance rates unless you are at a dealership. This is why Motor Trend and Insure joined forces to help muscle car fans get some more specific numbers.

According to these sources, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye starts at a market price of $72,295. It costs a whopping $3,282 a year to insure. In comparison to Mustang GT500 and Camaro ZL1, the Challenger’s insurance is the most expensive.

This model of the Dodge Challenger is a 797 horsepower vehicle. Its market price is surprisingly lower than the Mustang GT500, which starts at $73,000. However, the Mustang’s insurance rates are almost $1000 less than the Dodge model, sitting at $2,488 per year.

The Challenger’s History

The first Challenger vehicle was introduced to the public in 1969. Created to compete with the Mercury Cougar and Pontiac Firebird, Dodge produced the original model through 1974. The original model still looks pretty successful by today’s standards. For instance, data shows that the first-generation Challenger sold 165,437 units.

Many celebrities collect and own these muscle cars. Vin Diesel, Kevin Hart, and Jim Jeffries all happily drive Dodge Challengers. There is something about the car’s horsepower and sleek look that excite the public.

“I love, love the look of the car. I think out of all the Mustangs and the Camaros, the hottest-looking body out of all of them is the Challenger, out of all the muscle cars,” comedian Jeff Jeffries explains in an interview.