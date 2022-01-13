Doordash Will Deliver Girl Scout Cookies To Your Front Door

This year, you’ll be able to get your favorite Girl Scout cookies delivered right to your door, and all you have to do is push a button. Doordash has partnered with Girl Scouts of America to make this possible. This is only available in some areas, though. If you live in one of those areas, you can use the Doordash website or app to order cookies for pickup or delivery. The deliveries will start in February.

If you don’t live in an area that’s covered by Doordash, fear not. There will still be other ways to get ahold of those coveted cookies. Of course, the number one way is to reach out to any Girl Scouts that you may know personally. If you don’t know any Girl Scouts, you can go to the Girl Scout website, text “COOKIES” to 59618, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to find cookie booths near you. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android. Starting on February 18th, you’ll be able to order cookies directly from the website or locally. On the site, you’ll also be able to donate cookies to first responders or other causes.

Girl Scout Cookies will be available through Doordash due to COVID-19 precautions and mandates. This isn’t the first year they’ve had alternative cookie-buying options, either. According to a press release, for the past two seasons Girl Scouts have “hosted virtual cookie booths, drive-thru contact-less cookie stands, and learned the distribution process behind food delivery services through hands-on order fulfillment.”

Girl Scout Cookies Were Available Through GrubHub Last Year

This isn’t the first time that Girl Scout cookies have been available through delivery services. Last year, the organization partnered with GrubHub to bring happiness in cookie form to the US. Since the pandemic, Girl Scouts have had to think outside of the cookie box in order to keep orders high. Before, most troops relied on door-to-door sales, booths set up outside of businesses, or sales through their parents. With more people than ever working and learning from home, selling through their families isn’t much of an option.

Girl Scouts are known for their resourcefulness, though, and the pandemic hasn’t stopped them. In fact, it’s only given them more life skills to use later on. “Our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them – how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan,” said CEO Judith Batty.

The Girl Scouts really know how to take a hard situation and make the best out of it. Best of all, everyone wins: scouts and troops learn how to be adaptable and people still get their cookies.