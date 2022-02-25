Earned Income Tax Program: How Low to Middle-Income Families Can Receive the Credit

As tax refunds see disbursement, Americans continue to see soaring gas prices and an overall depreciation of the cost of living. That said, middle- and low-income families can receive an increased income tax credit along with their tax returns this year. And we have all the information regarding eligibility and how to claim.

For applicable folks, the bonus earned income tax return is dependent upon the tax filer’s total number of dependents. However, Americans that don’t have a qualifying child may also receive the IRS’s boosted income tax credit.

What Qualifies Taxpayers as Eligible Recipients?

According to The U.S. Sun, the tax credit can amount to $1,502 for individuals with zero dependents. Meanwhile, those with three or more can qualify for as much as $6,728.

Essentially, eligible individuals will have made less than $57,414 if they are married and joint-filers.

As tax refunds see disbursement nationwide, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig encouraged Americans to take advantage of this financial opportunity. In January, he announced, “There are important changes to EITC that will help this credit reach more hard-working families this year.”

Know, however, the IRS has additional requirements before filers can confirm whether they’re eligible for the boosted EITC.

As per the news outlet, claimants must possess an investment income totaling less than $10,000 for 2021. They’re also required to have a valid social security number by the due date of 2021’s tax return.

The IRS has two additional stipulations before Americans consider applying for the EITC. First off, Outsiders should know the government agency does not accept Taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs) or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ATINs).

Additionally, applicants must also be an U.S. citizen, or, if not, reside in the country year-round without having filed Form 2555. This ties into income related to foreign activities.

For Americans considering applying for the IRS’s boosted EITC, Rettig said, “We urge people potentially eligible for this valuable credit to review the guidelines; many people each year overlook this and leave money on the table.”

Use Your Tax Refund to Fight Inflation

While an additional earned income tax credit is surely helpful, we also have some ideas on how you can best use this year’s tax refund to fight inflation.

Amid the ongoing conflict at the Russian/Ukrainian border, global prices are sure to see major increases in the coming weeks. That said, Americans need to know how to best use their refunds to see even more financial security.

Last month, the rate of inflation rose by 7.5%, the fastest we’ve seen since 1982. That said, experts insist Americans should consider investing their refunds in order to build on it. According to several industry professionals, the best, and, likely, safest, way to do so is through I bonds.

As per CNBC, I bonds are practically risk-free. They’re also inflation-protected, making them a relatively positive investment considering the global situation.

Of the I bonds, Eric Walters of Summit Hill Wealth Management in Greenwood Village, Colorado stated, “What I really like about this program is that it’s an option for people to use their tax refund to build wealth.”