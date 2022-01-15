east-coast-braces-for-debilitating-winter-storm

A severe winter storm is making its way towards the East Coast, which leaves people bracing for the worst. Meteorologists are predicting snow and ice to go from New York to as far south as Georgia. As a result, residents are stocking up on food and other survival supplies.

Recently, a hardware store owner in Abbeville, South Carolina, Travis Wagler, commented on how fast his supplies are flying off the shelves.

“We’re selling everything you might expect: sleds, but also salt, shovels, and firewood,” Wagler said. “People are worried.”

According to a forecast prediction from AccuWeather, 12 to 18 inches of snow are expected in certain parts of the Northeast.

Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency that urged people to stay off the roads. Meanwhile, snow removals put salt down to keep the roads under control. This comes after the state experienced a chaotic traffic jam on I-95 as a result of heavy snowfall.

A Winter Storm Watch is Currently in Effect For the Northeast

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Saturday evening through Sunday from Oklahoma to Georgia.

“Snow and ice accumulations will likely cause travel impacts from Saturday evening through Sunday. 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall as far south as northeast Georgia. Power outages and travel problems will be made all the worse by an additional coating of ice and winds at 35 mph.,” the National Weather Service said Friday. “Snow accumulations could reach 8 inches in the highest elevations.”

A winter storm will track across the Eastern US Sunday into Monday, bringing widespread wintry precipitation as well as gusty winds. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also possible during high tides along the mid Atlantic and New England coasts. pic.twitter.com/jKmeIraVDt — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) January 14, 2022

According to the New York Post, Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp said the state is preparing for the potential worst. “Hopefully the storm will underdeliver, but it could overdeliver. We just don’t know,” Kemp stated.

They are also predicting several parts of Tennessee to get as much as 6 inches of snow. Meanwhile, light snow could fall in northern Mississippi and the Tennessee Valley region of Alabama.

On Friday, the winter storm swept through the Midwest, which caused horrible road conditions and schools to cancel. As this fast-paced snow storm moved along, it reached 10 other states, such as Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Atlanta could even expect a sequel to “Snowmaggedon,” according to New York Post.

But many schools and businesses planned to close Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday anyways. The holiday should help limit the amount of traffic on the road. But many are preparing just in case their areas see heavy snowfall.