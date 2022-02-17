Education Department Will Forgive $415 Million in Student Debt

The Department of Education recently approved $415 million in borrower defense claims after evidence showed that certain schools may have deliberately misled students into taking out loans. Around 16,000 former students comprised this latest round of loan forgiveness, bringing the running total to about $2 billion for 107,000 borrowers.

“When colleges and career schools put their own interests ahead of students, we will not look the other way,” Federal Student Aid COO Richard Cordray said in a statement. Some of the colleges accused of encouraging the loans include DeVry University, Westwood College, ITT Technical Institute, and the Minnesota School of Business/Globe University.

The government will forgive education debt for former students who were lied to by schools

The government will forgive 1,800 former DeVry University students of over $70 million in education debt. Plaintiffs turned over “voluminous amounts” of evidence suggesting the university repeatedly misled prospective students.

The Department of Education is accusing DeVry of over-promising employment opportunities following enrollment. From 2008 to 2015, DeVry would claim that over 90 percent of graduates obtained jobs in their respective field within six months. The real number, though, was about 58 percent; and the university knew the real numbers all along.

Similarly, Westwood College is accused of falsely reporting that its graduates had job placement rates of 80 percent or higher. Westwood also said that “graduates would make salaries of $50,000 or more,” according to the Education Department’s findings. Furthermore, Westwood had a history of promising small post-graduate grants to students to help pay their bills while job searching. Apparently, the school never made good on any of these promises.

“The Department has no evidence Westwood made good on its pledge,” the Education Department said. “In fact, Westwood grossly inflated its placement rates, and its salary promises were based upon national federal data while actual Westwood graduates often made half or as little as one-fourth of those amounts.”

This ruling is the third for the Denver-based school, which recently closed.

Some schools lacked proper accreditation

As for ITT Tech, the Education Department found the school to have inaccurately promised students that its nursing program would acquire programmatic accreditation. About 130 students will have over $3 million in education debt forgiven as a result.

Officials accuse the school of repeatedly failing to obtain the accreditation. Insufficient resources, unqualified faculty, and a failure to meet standards is reportedly to blame for the issues. As a result, it is the fourth finding against the school in recent years.

In Minnesota, the Education Department found the Minn. School of Business and/or Globe University to have misled students in the criminal justice programs. The school allegedly told students they could become a Minnesota police officer or parole/probation officer after graduating. But because the programs lacked proper accreditation, the students entered the workforce with relatively worthless degrees.

This is the second such violation for the school. About 270 students received refunds totaling about $3 million.