Elon Musk Announces Update To SpaceX Starship Rocket

SpaceX’s Starship rocket is an exciting subject since it will be the ship ferrying humanity to the moon, Mars, and beyond. After a long pause in updates, Elon Musk announced we’ll soon learn more about it.

The Verge reports SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced an incoming update on Starship next Thursday evening at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Musk’s last update came in 2019, making it two years since he apprised us of the vehicle’s progress. He announced the exact date and time through Twitter when someone tagged him and asked about the next Starship presentation.

Thursday next week at 8pm Texas time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2022

The last update came in September of 2019, when Musk gave a presentation at Boca Chica, Texas while standing near a prototype Starship.

Since 2016, Musk has given intermittent presentations on his plans for the giant rocket. Openly talking about taking humanity to Mars, this is the vehicle to get the job done. In the years since then, it has experienced design and name changes. At one point it was called BFR, then Mars Colonial Transporter, and now Starship.

As of now, we know it’s fully reusable and designed to launch on top of a giant booster dubbed “Super Heavy.” The combined system will stand at 394 feet tall, Daily Mail stated.

SpaceX has carried out a few high-altitude test flights, though they have yet to launch it into orbit. They hoped to do it last month, but still await the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) approval. If they receive it, Starship will launch into orbit from Boca Chica. However, at the absolute earliest, this won’t occur until March. The FAA is currently examining environmental impacts and things like debris recovery, local road closures, etc. to decide whether to approve or not.

Elon Musk Announced Tesla’s Cybertruck Will Not Release This Year

Elon Musk has many exciting things in the pipeline. Starship may be taking us to space, but Tesla is also developing its Cybertruck. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get one in 2022, you’re out of luck. Musk recently announced it won’t release any new models this year.

CNBC reports Musk announced in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call it isn’t developing a $25,000 car, nor would it release any new models this year. The reason? As you may have guessed, supply chain issues, specifically the chip shortage. Because the problem is so serious, developing new models would drastically reduce the already limited supply.

“If we had introduced say a new car last year, we would — total vehicle output would have been the same because of the constraints — the chips’ constraints particularly,” Musk said in the call. “So, we will not be introducing new vehicle levels this year. It would not make any sense.”