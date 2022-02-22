Elon Musk Calls Out ‘Nightmare’ State of Online Entertainment

The advent and prevalence of streaming services have become a bit of a double-edged sword. Though it’s nice to have so many options available at your fingertips, a couple of problems have presented themselves. SpaceX’s own Elon Musk recently called one of these out on Twitter, talking about the “nightmare” state of online entertainment.

As someone who has a plethora of streaming services and gaming accounts, I can vouch for the headache Musk is referring to. Having to remember your username and password for each, as well as many requiring two-factor authentication can be such a headache. Elon Musk seems to think the same, tweeting a variation of the popular “distracted boyfriend” meme.

Entertainment is becoming a username/password/2FA nightmare pic.twitter.com/fKht3NKsho — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2022

“Entertainment is becoming a username/password/2FA nightmare,” Musk tweeted. The picture shows the earlier days of streaming when it was only big companies like Netflix and places like The Pirate Bay being left to the wayside. However, it soon changes places and the distracted boyfriend becomes tempted by The Pirate Bay instead of using streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

For those who may not be familiar with it, The Pirate Bay is exactly what you’re likely thinking it is. Specifically, it’s an online index of digital content like television, movies, and video games. Through the use of torrent files and peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing, those browsing can pirate software. Places like The Pirate Bay are controversial, with many not condoning what it does or the ethics involved.

Musk even sent a follow-up tweet, saying “M Night should do a horror movie about this – It would resonate.”

Though I won’t comment on piracy, I will admit juggling so many passwords is annoying. “Forgot your password?” should be the title of my autobiography.

Elon Musk Aims to Fix ‘Soul-Crushing’ Traffic in Miami

Though Elon Musk didn’t really offer a solution to fixing our password problem, he is looking at another. Knowing places like Miami, Florida are notorious for traffic jams, he has a plan to fix the “soul-crushing” problem in the area.

Business Insider reported last week that Elon Musk’s Boring Company proposed creating a 6.2-mile underground transit system in Miami. The North Miami Beach Loop, as it would be called, will ferry Tesla vehicles between seven stations along State Road 826. This happens to be between the Golden Glades Transit Center and Sunny Isles Beach at Newport Tier.

Estimated to cost anywhere from $185 million to $220 million, the loop will initially carry more than 7,500 passengers an hour. The company could also scale it to carry more than 15,000 per hour.

No deals have currently been signed but North Miami Beach commissioner Michael Joseph believes the system will help alleviate Miami’s historically terrible highways.