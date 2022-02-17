Elon Musk Calls Tesla Model 3 ‘Most Made’ American Car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to President Biden’s commentary on electric vehicles in America in a recent Twitter thread.

President Biden announced via Twitter last week that his administration is planning to prioritize the use of electric vehicles.

“We’re gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to our country, and building supply chains here at home,” Biden said in the tweet. He also added, “We’re making ‘buy American’ a reality—not just a promise.”

Musk cheekily responded with a simple “ahem” and a link to a USA Today article about Tesla Model 3. The mogul later added, “Model 3 is literally the most made in America car in – well of course – America.”

According to USAToday, Tesla Model 3 took the number one spot in the Cars.com 2021 American Made Index. To explain, the annual survey results examine which vehicles contribute most to the U.S. based on a multitude of factors.

Tesla Is the Only ‘Major Automaker’ That Declares 100% Domestic Production

Kelsey Mays, assistant managing editor for Cars.com, shared her thoughts on the results.

“It’s worth noting that Tesla is the only major automaker to claim 100% domestic production for all cars it sells in the U.S… Well above the industry’s roughly 52% average for the 2021 model year,” Mays told USA Today.

Tesla’s all-electric vehicle first made the list in 2020. The survey also shows that the demand for American-made vehicles remains high despite ongoing inventory issues.

“Among the cars up for sale this model year that have the highest American-made credentials, there’s no single formula that tops all the rest,” Mays said.

She also added, “That’s ultimately good for consumers who care about buying American-made, as they have a wide range of vehicle types with high domestic credentials.”

In a surprising trend, the pandemic has actually driven up the demand for cars made in the USA. Additionally, Cars.com conducted research that suggests over 70% of consumers consider the economic impact of a car before purchasing.

President Biden Acknowledges Efforts From Elon Musk

“Even as the pandemic threat begins to wane, a third of respondents in 2021 still say COVID-19 has made them more likely to buy an American-built vehicle. Up from just a quarter of respondents in 2020, 29% this year say that it’s ‘unpatriotic; to purchase a non-American-made vehicle,” the car website said in a statement.

It’s entirely possible that the Biden administration could lean towards Tesla-made vehicles for the switch to electric cars. In a speech focused on boosting electric-vehicle manufacturing in the US, Biden paid a special nod to the Elon Musk run company.

“Since 2021, companies have announced investments totaling more than $200 billion in domestic manufacturing here in America,” Biden said. “From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric-vehicle production to Tesla, our nation’s largest electric-vehicle manufacturer, to innovative, younger companies like Rivian building electric trucks or Proterra building electric buses.”

The focus on environmentally-friendly vehicles certainly aligns with the administration’s push to make progress with the climate crisis.