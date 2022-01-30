Elon Musk Declares ‘OG COVID-19 Ended a Long Time Ago’

Just a little over a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Elon Musk declares that the “OG COVID-19” virus ended a long time ago.

While responding to a tweet from the Wall Street Journal about the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreading so quickly and generally causing a mild form of illness among the vaccinated population, Elon Musk declared, “How many gene sequence changes to COVID-19 before it isn’t ‘COVID-19’ anymore? OG COVID-19 ended a long time ago.”

How many gene sequence changes to Covid-19 before it isn’t “Covid-19” anymore? OG Covid-19 ended a long time ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

Elon Musk went on to share a meme in another tweet. “Trying to follow the science of protected needing protection from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that doesn’t protect the protected.”

Elon Musk Has a History of Questioning the COVID-19 Vaccine

In September 2020, Elon Musk told Kara Swisher that he would not take the COVID-19 vaccine when it become available. “I’m not at risk for COVID. Nor are my kids,” Musk explained. He also that anyone who is at risk for getting the virus should quarantine until “the storm passes.”

When Swisher explained to Elon Musk that there is a possibility that people would still die in the process, he responded with, “Everybody dies. The question is what, on balance, serves the greater good.”

Musk said that the lockdowns didn’t accomplish much. The pandemic is also considered a “no-win” situation for him as well. Musk notably slammed shelter-in-place measures in April 2020. He described the strategy as being fascist. He also said that the measures break people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong. “[This is] not why [people] came to America or built this country.”

Musk also shared and quickly deleted an edited cartoon that depicted Bill Gates as being the mastermind behind the pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Conservative artist, Ben Garrison, who is the illustrator of the Microsoft co-founder, stated at the time that he didn’t grant permission for his cartoon to be posted. “Regarding the Must post. I don’t allow my work to be changed nor do I grant permission for vandalized cartoons to be posted. Still, I’m the most trolled editorial cartoonist in the world. So it happens.”

Despite His Previous Stance, Elon Musk Says He and His Family Did Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine

Despite his previous and apparently current stance, Elon Musk says he and his family did receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

While speaking to Time, Elon Musk declared that the science is unequivocal. This is why he and his eligible children are vaccinated for the virus. However, he is still opposing vaccine mandates. “You are taking a risk, but people do risky things all the time. I believe we’ve got to watch out for the erosion of freedom in America.”