Elon Musk Doesn’t Agree with the Term ‘Recall’ in Regard to Tesla Updates

Elon Musk says it’s not fair to use the term recall when discussing the recent federal recall of more than 817,000 Teslas. The automaker CEO said it’s “anachronistic” since the company will repair the vehicles with an over-the-air software patch.

Federal regulators asked the company to recall the vehicles over a faulty seatbelt chime. The National Traffic Safety Administration requires all cars to sound an alarm when the vehicle starts to remind drivers to wear a safety belt. The Tesla recall applies to 2021 and 2022 Model S sedans, Model X SUV, 2017-2022 Model 3s, and 2020-2022 Model Y SUVS, according to reports.

Elon Musk took issue with the word recall, though. Saying it’s not the proper terminology since they aren’t “recalling” the cars for repair, rather they will update without the owners’ knowledge. Responding to a Tesla owners group on Twitter, the tech billionaire said it should be considered an update.

Exactly. The terminology is anachronistic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2022

His comment sparked an argument in the replies over the proper terminology.

It’s the second time Musk has riled up his fans on Twitter over a Tesla recall this week. Federal officials said the electric car manufacturer would need to recall 54,000 cars that had turned on the “rolling stop” feature. The feature allowed Teslas to roll through stop signs at all-way stops if it didn’t sense other cars, pedestrians, or bicyclists at the intersection.

There were no reports of crashes because of the feature. But federal officials warned that the feature could “increase the risk of collision” and asked Tesla to deactivate it, which the company did with an OTA update. But Musk didn’t like how the Associated Press reported the story. Responding to a tweet calling the reporter a “moron,” Musk called him a “lobbyist,” which caused his fans to attack, reports said.

Elon Musk: Tesla Self-Driving Cars Could Create ‘Insane’ Problem

The Tesla CEO made a bold claim during his recent call with investors in December. He believes the self-driving car will be safer than human drivers very soon.

“I would be shocked if we do not achieve full-self-driving safer than a human this year. I would be shocked,” Elon Musk said. “… (But) being safer than a human is a low standard, not a high standard.”

Tesla wants to create a ride-hailing service. Owners can enroll their cars in the program when they’re not in use. This would clear up parking space, but add more cars to on the road.

“A lot of cars are in parking lots, so we’re spending money, not just driving the cars but storing them all over the place,” he said on the call. “We can get rid of a lot of parking lots if you have a car that is operating all the time.”

But while it will fix one issue, he admits it could cause an “insane” amount of traffic.