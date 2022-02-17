Elon Musk’s Lawyer Slams SEC for ‘Going Rogue’ Over Tesla’s 2018 $40 Million Settlement

In a letter to a federal judge, one of Elon Musk’s lawyers criticized federal agents at the Securities and Exchanges Commission. He accused the feds of “going rogue” despite a 2018 truce that settled Musk’s infamous “$420” tweet which sent investors into an online tizzy. The lawyer also claimed that regulators have stiffed Tesla shareholders out of $40 million in the process.

Attorney Alex Spiro said regulators never distributed the millions in cash penalties Tesla suffered in settlements as a result of the tweet. On August 7, 2018, Musk jokingly claimed he has secured funding to take Tesla public at $420 per share — a nod to the marijuana industry.

The joke tweet went viral, of course, and eventually Musk was on the hook for $40 million in settlement fines to fix the mess. Spiro said the SEC continued to enforce terms of a consent decree in 2018 without the agreed-upon US court supervision, as well.

Now, the relationship between Tesla and the SEC apparently continues to stay cool. SEC Chair Gary Gensler served the company with a fresh subpoena last November after Musk asked his millions of followers if he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company. Musk’s attorney didn’t mention the subpoena in his letter, but complained that “the SEC has not once come before Your Honor to seek discovery concerning compliance under the consent decree.” In other words, Spiro is accusing the SEC of operating outside of the boundaries of the court system and its due process.

“Instead [of seeking discovery], the SEC has gone rogue, and unilaterally opened its own investigations,” Spiro wrote to US District Judge Alison Nathan. “The SEC has conducted these investigations wholly outside of this court’s supervision.”

Musk’s ongoing battle with the SEC is a bit of posturing, and a bit of willpower

In addition to the $40 million in fines, the original SEC settlement forced Musk to collaborate with a lawyer before sending any tweets regarding the car company. The settlement also stripped Musk of his chairman title at Tesla, which Musk has regularly mocked publicly.

Spiro’s letter continued: The SEC “has weaponized the consent decree by using it to try to muzzle and harass Mr. Musk and Tesla; while ignoring its court-ordered duty to remit $40 million that it continues to hold while Tesla’s shareholders continue to wait.

“The SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government. The SEC’s outsized efforts seem calculated to chill his exercise of First Amendment rights.”

The SEC has held the fines — $20 million from Tesla and $20 million from Musk himself — for nearly 1,200 days. The federal agency also never announced a distribution plan, despite their continued harassment of Musk and Tesla.

Former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel David Chase said there’s some merit to Musk’s allegations; though consent decrees are not executed through the court system. Basically, the SEC does not have to work on established timelines as long as it doesn’t break the law. The only real risk to the agency is public perception or embarrassment; which is why Musk’s legal team is leaning on the court system to pressure the SEC into less scrutiny.

“I think this gives Musk a little more ammunition,” Chase told reporters.