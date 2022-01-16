Elon Musk Once Paid Nearly $1 Million for a Car That a Couple Got for $100

Elon Musk paid nearly $1 million for a couple’s $100 car discovery because he grew up watching it run as a submarine in a James Bond movie.

He watched it so much it said the car inspired him to make his long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck.

The billionaire CEO modeled his delayed Cybertruck after the 1976 Lotus Esprit S1 sports car from the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Cybertruck design influenced partly by The Spy Who Loved Me https://t.co/HKBzxFNfzm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2019

Elon Musk Dream Car Once In New York Storage Unit

According to CNBC, a Long Island, N.Y. couple snapped up the sports car from an unclaimed blind storage unit. Eat your heart out, Storage Wars fans, because the unit’s junk cost was about $100.

Anyway, the couple had no idea that the 1976 car from the 1977 film was under some blankets. It was one of eight versions of the vehicle from the film, but this one was the only underwater car prop. The sports car turned into a submarine with a bit of movie magic and fired underwater missiles in the flick.

Couple Not Aware Of Bond Car Fame

According to Ian Fleming Foundation co-founder Doug Redenius, the anonymous couple did not know what the car was at first. The man told NBC news in 2013 that the couple ran a business renting construction tools. Oddly, they had never seen a Bond movie and “had no idea how valuable their discovery was.”

Redenius talked more about the couple, saying they had to go out and rent the movie to find out about the car’s fame. The husband planned on making repairs and improvements to the vehicle. When transporting by hauler to his house, truckers found them via CB radio to tell the couple they had James Bond’s car.

The couple got the car fixed up and put it on exhibit from time to time until selling it in a 2013 auction. Redenius found them before they sold the automobile and got it authenticated. He connected the couple with RM Sotheby’s and let them know if the car sold for his estimate it bring in “money will give you an opportunity to live very comfortably for the rest of your life.'”

That car’s 2013 buyer? None other than Elon Musk. Now, Musk posed as a secret buyer and forked over $997,000 for the vehicle.

Elon Musk Loved Bond Movie Car

As a kid in South Africa, Elon Musk watched that Bond movie and later found out it didn’t operate that way.

“I was disappointed to learn that it can’t actually transform,” Musk told auto blog Jalopnik in 2013. “What I’m going to do is upgrade it with a Tesla electric powertrain and try to make it transform for real.”

Bond producers had to spend more than $100,000 ($425,000 in 2022) to get a marine engineering firm to convert it into a working submarine for the film.

Musk got the car, nicknamed “Wet Nellie,” with no wheels. It had “articulated fins.” The vehicle did not drive on land but worked as a submarine with ballast tanks for diving. There are also four propellers on the car’s backside to let it move. A water-tight compartment housed the electric motors.

When promoting the Cybertruck, he tweeted that the car “will even float for awhile” after fielding a question about the car’s shallow water endurance.