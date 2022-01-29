Elon Musk Reacts to Outrage Over Disney Debuting Minnie Mouse’s New Look

On Friday (January 28th), Elon Musk takes to his Twitter account to share his reaction to the outrage over Disney debuting Minnie Mouse’s new pantsuit look.

“Disney in the streets, Euphoria in the sheets,” Elon Musk declared in his post, which also features an article from the DailyMail that details the outrage about the famous Disney character’s brand new outfit.

Disney in the streets,

Euphoria in the sheetshttps://t.co/BPf9Bh23mv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2022

The article reveals that Minnie Mouse’s new outfit is a part of Disneyland Paris’s 30th anniversary. Stella McCartney actually designed the outfit.

Along with celebrating Disneyland Paris, McCartney created the new “sustainable” outfit for Minnie Mouse in honor of Women’s History Month. Which takes place in March. Meanwhile, she explains that the ensemble is to transform the nearly 100-year-old Disney character into a “symbol of progress for a new generation.”

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris,” McCartney also shared in a statement.“So I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibility source fabrics. I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, and authenticity. And that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style.”

Not Everyone Is Thrilled With the Disney Character’s New Look

Although Minnie Mouse’s look is adorable, not everyone is showing excitement about the Disney character’s new outfit. The home of the Mouse came under fire after the outfit was deemed woke. This is due to the fact that Minnie Mouse ditched her signature red polka-dot dress.

Some critics even compare the new pantsuit to an outfit that former Democratic Presidential hopeful, Hillary Clinton, would wear. “Way to go, Disney. You turned Minnie Mouse into Hillary Clinton,” one person shared.

Another person then declared, “Minnie Mouse switches her iconic red dress for a pantsuit. I was never a Disney Mascot Fan. But, WTF? A covert Hillary Homage or just woke pandering run amok. What’s next, will she transition into a Michael so Mickey can fully express himself.”

Meanwhile, some Disney fans reacted more to the outrage about the pantsuit than the outfit itself. One person wrote, “The fact people are losing their minds over a f—ing pantsuit is hilarious! This is literally a ‘oh cool! Anyways’ and y’all are losing your minds over how much you dislike the change of outfit. It’s so funny seeing y’all throw a fit over a fictional character getting a new outfit.”

Another Disney fan added, “Minnie can wear whatever fashion and color she wants whether or not a fictional character is making a statement.”