Elon Musk Says GM Has ‘Room for Improvement’ With Electric Vehicles

As GM continues to add more jobs and spends billions on its electric vehicle factories, Tesla’s Elon Musk is sharing his thoughts about the fellow car company’s progress.

While on Twitter this morning, Elon Musk responded to a tweet about GM potentially dethroning Tesla in electric vehicle production. “If they can sell 27 EVs, that’ll be an improvement from last quarter’s 26,” the tweet reads. In response, Elon Musk simply answered the statement with, “they appear to have some room for improvement.”

They appear to have some room for improvement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

As previously reported, GM is planning to spend $6.5 billion on two of its electric vehicle plants in Michigan. The car brand shared that the investment is predicted to create up to 4,000 new jobs. A total of $2.5 billion will be used to build a new electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing. Meanwhile $4 billion will go to the Orion Township factory.

GM spokesperson Dan Flores reveals that the car brand appreciates the support from Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. As well as the state legislature; Orion township; Lansing; and Delta Township. However, he declared, “Until these projects receive final approval, we have no comment on potential announcement timing.”

Elon Musk Explains Why Other Car Brands Have Not Caught Up With Tesla

During a 2019 interview with Motor Trend, Elon Musk spoke about how other car brands did not even try to compete against Tesla because they felt that the electric car brand wouldn’t succeed.

“I thought the industry would have had cars that are competitive to the Model S well before now, ” Elon Musk said. “Because as we were talking about, the Model S debuted in 2009. And even if people thought, ‘Well that’s an impossible car to build.’ Which conventional wisdom said that the Model S was an impossible car to build. And there were many articles written to that effect.”

However, despite the criticism, Elon Musk’s Tesla continued its work. “But once we started delivering them to customers and they were approved by regulators and met all of the safety requirements, it’s like the Model S has got the best safety rating that NHTSA had ever tested of any car.”

Elon Musk further observed that he felt that the car industry is “fairly slow” to evolve. He also believes that the other car brands didn’t take his electric vehicle company really seriously until 2014 or 2015. “And the overeating goal is, what can we do to make you fall in love with this car? And I think the biggest thing about Tesla and the cars that we make is not designed by a soulless corporation.”

Elon Musk goes on to add that other car brands make vehicles that have no soul or no heart. “And they order why nobody feels anything for them. Why should they?”