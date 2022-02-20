Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Dropping a New Album’

The super-smart, super-busy Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Saturday to tell fans he’s “dropping a new album.”

Do we believe him? Well, musicians do announce their upcoming albums on Twitter all the time. But does a multi-billion dollar company CEO make his announcement on a Saturday night?

Well, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Musk’s Album Announcement Has A Cover? Probably Not

Elon Musk initially posted a photo of two “phones” over different periods. The first was a phone booth that many millennials may not recognize. The second “phone,” however, was just a white toilet.

The CEO said the first “phone” was from 1992, while the toilet one was from 2022.

And then he cut to the chase, announcing his new album. Over 27,000 Twitter fans loved the post. Two hours later, he stated he thought it would “go to No. 2.”

I’m dropping a new album — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022

Elon’s Jet Is In California

So, thanks to an ambitious teenager, we know Elon made his tweets in California. Lot of recreational things to do in that state, but we won’t name them here.

Landed in Hawthorne, California, US. Apx. time 2 hours : 38 Mins. pic.twitter.com/HyhJWe0Jfo — @Elonjet (@Brighton0072) February 19, 2022

Oh, also, we know that the electric vehicle maker’s jet used 1,325 gallons of fuel with a cost of $6,799. The teenager really outdid himself, making the final stabbing comment to say Musk’s jet produced 14 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Flight Fuel info: ~1325 gallons, ~8882 pds of jet fuel used. ~$6,799 cost of fuel. ~14 tons of CO2 emissions. — @Elonjet (@Brighton0072) February 19, 2022

Elon Musk should’ve paid this kid off when he had the chance.

Musk’s Past Musical Endeavor

In April of last year, Musk dropped “Technoking,” a collection of 10 tracks.

According to MixMag, it sold as an NFT before hitting streaming platforms.

The Tesla CEO had worked on the album since he put “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” on SoundCloud in 2019. The website magazine said Musk had over 100 deep house tracks waiting to be released but decided on finishing the techno project after exposing his son X AE A-Xii to the tracks.

Musk had his one-year-old son with former Canadian girlfriend and music personality Grimes.

Musk’s Twitter Week Full of ‘Fun’

NBC News recounted the Tesla CEO’s week of Tweeting.

First, Musk embraced the long-running Canadian trucker anti-vaccination protests. He Tweeted an image of former World War II despot Adolph Hitler and captioned it, “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

Yeah, that got deleted soon after.

Maybe there’s some pressure getting to Musk. Last week, California announced it was suing Tesla after a three-year look into complaints by workers. The state found a pattern of racist discrimination and harassment. In addition to the charges, workers said safety issues were also a problem.

Musk told The Guardian that the lawsuit’s safety accusations were “incredibly hurtful.” He added, “I think (it’s) false for anyone to claim that I don’t care.”