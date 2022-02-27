Elon Musk Says Starlink Is Active in Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

With the Russian invasion still underway, Ukraine can use all the help it can get in every respect. Elon Musk spoke last night about SpaceX assisting, informing the country Starlink is now active in the country.

Fox News reports SpaceX founder Elon Musk disclosed yesterday the organization’s Starlink satellites are now active in Ukraine. This comes after news the country experienced connectivity challenges and issues. Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter Saturday morning asking Musk for assistance, which he obliged later in the evening.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine!” Fedorov asked Musk. “While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

Roughly 10 hours later, Musk responded by saying “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”

For those who don’t know, Starlink is a network of roughly 2,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit. They provide high-speed broadband internet by connecting users with terminals around the planet. This flexible infrastructure is how Musk managed to get the service running in Ukraine in less than a day.

Several Ukrainian cities are currently experiencing disruptions including Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson, and even the capital of Kyiv. When Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border Thursday morning, Russian hackers also conducted cyber attacks. They launched them against the Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure, crippling certain areas.

Fox News reached out to SpaceX inquiring how many terminals Ukraine would receive but has yet to hear back.

Veteran Non-Profit Rescues Americans Stranded in Ukraine

While Elon Musk is helping Ukraine digitally and with SpaceX’s satellites, other groups are helping on the ground. Recently, a veteran non-profit helped rescue Americans who were trapped in the country.

Military Times states a group of American volunteers rescued at least 33 American citizens trapped in Ukraine when the invasion began. Project Dynamo is the group in question and co-founder Bryan Stern talked to the outlet about how operations were going there. “I’m doing 90 [mph] doing a rescue in the middle of World War Three. That’s how it’s going,” he said.

Thursday evening, Dynamo drove 24 people to safety and evacuated another nine on Friday. Another co-founder, Matthew Herring, executing the evacuations isn’t something that’s easy to accomplish, especially since requests for help continue to flood in. Within 24 hours, he said the “backlog” of Americans seeking help numbered over 1,000.

Nonetheless, he remains positive about the attempts, stating it’s all in the planning. “It’s just a matter of us getting folks organized,” Herring told Military Times. “Getting them to vehicles and getting them to safety. If there are Americans that need help, then we’re the Americans that are going to help them.”