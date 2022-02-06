Elon Musk Startup Under Scrutiny From Federal Government: Here’s Why

Elon Musk helped found startup company Neuralink and it now faces federal government scrutiny.

Specifically, Nerualink is under fire for lying about Musk’s role at the company, Daily Mail reported. You may recall Neuralink being the organization suggesting it wanted to implant computer chips into people’s brains. Roughly half a dozen anonymous Neuralink employees reached out to securities lawyers voicing concerns over Musk’s involvement with the company. Their testimony goes against a 2018 letter released which allegedly downplays Musk’s involvement since it contradicts what employees are saying, prompting government intervention.

A former SEC commissioner, Roel Campos, wrote the letter for Neuralink. In it, he claims the only relation the two parties share is Musk’s role as a “shared mutual investor.” Continuing, he said, “Musk has no executive or management role at Neuralink and does not serve as an officer or director.”

Campos sent this letter days after an SEC lawsuit was filed against Elon Musk over tweets he sent threatening to make Tesla a private company. After paying a $20 million fine, he quit as its CEO and sold his shares. Neuralink didn’t register the shares being sold with the SEC because Campos argued Musk’s involvement with the company was minor.

However, the federal government spoke to employees who said Musk referred to himself as Neuralink’s CEO in 2018. Though never publicly acknowledged or officially called it, employees insist he has consistently been in charge. If his involvement is truly greater than executives suggest, it could have big implications with the federal government.

As stated, Neuralink is the company expressing a desire to see how a brain chip would perform in humans. The company has already done so with a pig and a monkey. They state they would like to see human trials soon.

Scientists Discuss their Concerns with Neuralink’s Brain Chips in Humans

At a glance, the idea of implanting human brains with a chip may be concerning. Scientists share that mentality and recently discussed why they worry about the concept.

Daily Beast reported their concerns, many of which have ethical roots and implications. For example, if the brain chips aim to help disabled people, that’s great, but the market is small and the chips would be expensive. Conversely, if Musk planned to use them for devices like driving Teslas, it would subject human participants to unnecessary danger. Dr. L. Syd Johnson, a Center for Bioethics and Humanities associate professor at SUNY Upstate Medical University expressed the latter concern. “All those human research subjects – people with genuine needs – are being exploited and used in risky research for someone else’s financial gain.’

Then there’s also getting rid of the chip, should someone not want it anymore. Scientists also state it’s easy to implant the chip, but removing it is a huge issue. Should someone opt out of testing, it could present problems.

Finally, many authorities seem to think the company is “overpromising” and simply doesn’t have the technology they claim to. Regardless, it seems human implementation is a ways off.