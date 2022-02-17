Elon Musk Takes Swipe at President Biden Over ‘Buy American’ Comment

If you follow Elon Musk on his social media channels, you’ve likely noticed he’s taken shots at President Biden. His most recent one comes after Biden made a “buy American” comment and didn’t mention Tesla.

On February 11, President Biden took to Twitter to talk about electric vehicles. The tweet reads “We’re gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to our country, and building supply chains here at home. We’re making “buy American” a reality—not just a promise.” Musk noted Biden didn’t mention Tesla at all in this statement. This led to him sharing a USA Today article that talks about Tesla’s strides in the electric car industry.

The article in question states Tesla’s signature sedan, the Model 3, topped the Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index. This is huge because it both topped the chart and is the first electric car to do so. Musk tweeted about it again, saying “Model 3 is literally the most made in America car in – well of course – America.”

As previously stated, this isn’t the first time Musk vocally opposed President Biden. Another incident occurred last month after the president met the CEOs of General Motors and Ford. He did so to promote his Build Back Better Bill, the New York Post reported. While there, he said, “companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.” This prompted Musk to say Biden was “a damp [sock] puppet in human form.”

Nonetheless, a few weeks ago, President Biden acknowledged Tesla along with GM and Ford, much to Musk’s delight.

Elon Musk Also Calls out the ‘Fun Police’ for Recalling Tesla’s Fart Horn

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Tesla owners previously had funny noises they could use for their horns. Unfortunately for them, Tesla had to change the feature, something Elon Musk wasn’t excited about.

Tesla recalled the vehicles recently to change its Boombox feature. As part of a 2020 update, it let drivers play funny noises like farts, goat sounds and honks over the car’s external speakers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration felt the feature could make it more difficult to hear the Pedestrian Warning System though, leading to the recall. The warning system exists because electric cars are so quiet and help alert pedestrians the car is close, the New York Post stated.

When someone asked Musk about the recall on Twitter, Musk voiced his dismay, claiming the “fun police” were responsible. “The fun police made us do it (sigh),” it reads. Though it’s easy to see why the change had to be made, some users said it helped with road rage.

To be fair, I don’t think I could keep a straight face while furiously using a horn that sounded like a fart.