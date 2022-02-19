Elon Musk Wants to Fix ‘Soul-Crushing’ Traffic in Texas, Miami: Here’s How

As most Texans know, the Lone Star state is notorious for terrible traffic jams. But Elon Musk plans on changing that.

And luckily, Miami travelers will get some relief too. Because as the New York Post reported today, Musk’s The Boring Company will soon build underground tunnels through the areas’ most congested areas as a way to clear the roadways.

Miami will be the first to see the car giant’s idea take flight. Under the South Florida highways, Musk’s company will build a 6.2-mile transit system. And if all goes as planned, Tesla vehicles will transport commuters between seven stations throughout the tunnels.

According to Business Insider, the system will include stops along State Road 826 between Golden Glades Transit Center and Sunny Isles Beach at Newport Pie. The plans also leave the option to add extensions to Hard Rock Stadium and Florida International University’s Biscayne Campus. And Musk hopes to transport between 7,500 and 15,000 passengers per hour.

As long as the cities give the final approval, the tunnel system will cost Musk’s company $185 million to $220 million. And it will likely take around three years to complete.

Though no deals have been signed, North Miami Beach commissioner Michael Joseph believes that Elon Musk’s plan will unburden his historically dreadful highways.

“We have a lot of traffic congestion. And this would be a way of alleviating a great deal of that traffic,” he said.

Elon Musk Has Approval to Test Undergound Tunnels in Texas

The Boring Company is also planning on alleviating traffic headaches in Texas. And Musk has recently gained approval to build “as many tunnels as necessary” to test its technology around its headquarters in Austin.

The company got the go-ahead last fall. And in November it was already searching for employees to start the project.

Rumor has it that “Austin Chalk” is geologically one of best soils for tunneling. Want to find out? Austin jobs now available.https://t.co/imlQMDfprJ — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) November 9, 2020

“Rumor has it that ‘Austin Chalk’ is geologically one of best soils for tunneling,” the company wrote in a Twitter post. “Want to find out? Austin jobs now available.”

According to the job descriptions, the Boring Company’s “hyperloop” system will be a series of vacuum tubes that carry people between cities at a speed over 600 miles per hour.

Last year, Musk also hinted that he was in discussions with officials from San Antonio and Austin about expanding the tunnels to their cities.

Musk also hopes to one day build his futuristic travel systems in California as well. In 2017, he even told a TED conference that his tunnels would fix LA’s “soul-destroying traffic.”

But because of regulatory issues, he’s putting the city on the back burner.