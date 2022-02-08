Pub Closing After Over 1,000 Years Due to COVID Hardships

In the past few years, COVID has hit some businesses harder than others. Unfortunately, one with significant history in England, more than 1,000 years to be precise, recently had to close its doors due to COVID hardships.

CNN reports Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St. Albans, which is a bit north of London, has been in business since 793 AD. The pub’s landlord Christo Tofalli announced the news on Facebook on February 4, citing COVID-related hardships as the culprit. According to Tofalli, things were already tough and their profit margins were low, making COVID the final nail in the coffin.

“Along with my team, I have tried everything to keep the pub going,” the post reads. “However, the past two years have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry, and have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future.”

Continuing, Tofalli writes despite trying their best to combat the pandemic, they can no longer keep their doors open.

“However the Covid-19 pandemic was devastating and our already tight profit margins gave us no safety net. This resulted in us being unable to meet our financial obligations as they were due, creating periods of great uncertainty and stress for all who worked for, and with, the pub. It goes without saying I am heartbroken: this pub has been so much more than just a business to me, and I feel honoured to have played even a small part in its history.”

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks’ main structure was built in the 11th century and was originally used as a pigeon house. Its name came from the cock fights held there in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

United States Army Announced Plan to Discharge Those who Refuse to Receive COVID Vaccine

England is far from the only place COVID adversely affects. Here in the United States, the U.S. Army announced a plan to discharge those who refuse to receive the vaccine.

The official Army website shared the news, stating Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth issued the directive. The Army will discharge Soldiers who refuse the COVID vaccine and do not have an approved or pending exemption request. This applies to regular Army soldiers, cadets, and reserve-component Soldiers serving on Title 10 active duty.

Christine Wormuth gave her own statement in the announcement. “Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Wormuth. “Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

There are temporary exemptions too, such as religious accommodations or unvaccinated soldiers who requested medical exemption. If refused, they may submit an appeal or begin a “COVID-19 vaccination regimen.”