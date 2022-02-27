FDNY Firefighter Awarded $2.5M in 9/11 Cancer Lawsuit

A judge has awarded an FDNY firefighter a $2.5 million settlement after he battled an aggressive 9/11-linked cancer.

Brooklyn-based Brian Kevan was one of the many who rushed to the site of the Twin Towers to search for survivors after the 2001 attack. And he continued to work at the site for months.

Because of the toxic fumes, Kevan developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2019. And in a rare move, he sued the city instead of filing a claim with the federal Victim Compensation Fund (VCF).

By suing NYC, Kevan lost his right to funds from the VCF. So making the decision was a major gamble.

“Any city worker involved in the cleanup who comes down with cancer can bring a lawsuit,” said Gregory Cannata, an attorney who represents 9/11 responders. “However, a lawsuit is a very time-consuming process, and there’s no guarantee that they’ll win.”

The settlement money came from an entity called the WTC Captive Insurance Co, which was specifically created to defend the city against World Trade Center cleanup lawsuits.

The account began with $1 billion of federal funds granted by Congress after the attack. New York City has since used the money to pay out $700 million in a 2010 mass settlement with 10,000 Ground Zero responders.

But since that suit, the Federal Victim Compensation Fund, which will be available until 2090, has been paying all of the claims for not just the WTC workers but also downtown residents, workers, students, and visitors who were exposed to the toxic air and dust.

Last year alone, the VCF paid $9.3 billion to almost 42,000 people, many of whom developed a form of cancer.

The FDNY Firefighter Will Use His Settlement to Start a Foundation for Other Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Patients

Because of the cancer, Brian Kevan had to retire in 2019. But he refuses to complain.

“343 guys didn’t go home that day,” he told the New York Post. “I got 20 years.”

So to pay it forward, the FDNY Firefighter will use his money to start a foundation to raise funds for others who suffer from Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“That’s my goal in life,” he said about his plans. “I can’t just ride into the sunset or go to a beach somewhere with my feet in the sand.”

On top of his settlement payment, the 53-year-old is also celebrating another win. In November, he had a life-saving bone marrow transplant after doctors spent years looking for a match. And his donor was an anonymous 25-year-old.

“Whoever this person is gave me an amazing gift,” Kevan said.