FedEx Announces Another Change to Freight Services Over Omicron Surge

Winter weather isn’t the only thing wreaking havoc across the U.S. right now. As the coronavirus pandemic endures, the latest surge in the Omicron variant has caused interruptions in various industries nationally. Now, FedEx has announced another change to its freight services as COVID-19 has further increased staffing shortages.

According to CNBC, FedEx suspended its domestic express freight services on Tuesday as the Omicron variant ravages the company’s workers. Specifically, the outlet reports the delivery firm suspended its economy domestic FedEx express freight. This included two-day and three-day freight services.

That said, FedEx did announce it had resumed international economy freight pick-up services on Monday.

The decision comes as FedEx warned just last month that rising COVID-19 cases resulting from Omicron had caused staffing shortages. Additionally, the company continues to experience further problems in distribution as a result of winter weather. Snow resulting in decreased visibility and treacherous travel conditions wreak havoc on FedEx flights. Storms and snowfall have repeatedly delayed shipments delivered via aircraft.

FedEx Driver Demonstrates Potential as Quarterback

While FedEx’s airline shipments experience increased delays and cancelations, one delivery driver is upping his daily quota as he demonstrated an all-new method for dropping off packages.

A clip that made national news at the end of last month, captured by one San Fransisco resident’s doorbell camera, saw one FedEx driver demonstrate their amazing capability as a quarterback. The brief video shows the moment the FedEx truck pulls up in front of the customer’s home, moments before the driver launches a package onto the porch from the front seat of the vehicle.

The small package was thrown with impressive accuracy. It then made a dull thud as it slammed into the door of the resident’s home.

While it is not an appropriate method of delivery, it is ridiculously humorous. Check it out.

Fortunately for the homeowner, the contents of the package were still intact. And what he thought was someone trying to break in was just a FedEx delivery driver anxious to finish his shift.

However, that said, I wouldn’t recommend this type of drop-off method for every stop.

Delivery Driver Faces Charges Over Hundreds of Dumped Packages

Speaking of drop-offs, a former FedEx delivery driver faces charges after dumping hundreds of packages this past holiday season. As Outsiders know, the holiday season can get chaotic for delivery drivers. Not only at FedEx but also at UPS and the United States Postal Service.

Following the incident, a 22-year-old employee received five separate cargo theft charges after dumping those packages in an Alabama ravine.

According to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, the man had dumped the packages in the ravine on five separate occasions between the dates of November 17th and 23rd, 2021. Moon stated that while the decision was neglectful, the young driver remains remorseful of his actions, revealing he had been dealing with a recent death in his family.

The sheriff added, “He told our investigator he didn’t take anything, he just unloaded them because he didn’t want to deliver them.”