Felon Busted By Police With Live Alligator in His Car

On Tuesday, February 8, police pulled over a suspected DUI driver traveling along Highway 273 from Ox-Yoke Road in California. After responding to a possible drunk driving report, officers discovered the man driving was a convict with an active warrant. Oh—almost forgot! There was a living alligator in his vehicle.

29-year-old Redding resident, Tyler Watson, passed a sobriety test that day. However, the police arrested him due to a warrant for a probation violation. While being arrested, he informed the officers of the live alligator on the floorboard of his vehicle. According to Watson, the reptile belonged to a recently arrested friend and was taking care of it.

The officers acknowledged the animal in their statement of the arrest. “Officers looked into the vehicle and found there was in fact a live alligator.”

“Animal Control Officers and a Game Warden from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene to assist and took possession of the alligator,” officers said. “Watson will face additional criminal charges for unlawful possession of the alligator.”

Hopefully, the officers plan to make sure the animal is properly taken care of. Considering the pictures they took with the animal, they found some entertainment in their most recent arrest. Watson, however, is going to be spending quite some time in a cell.

Alligator Spotted in Florida With Fish Hanging Out of Its Mouth

Now, an alligator spotting in Florida might not be the most unexpected event, but this recent sighting is a bit peculiar.

Earlier this month, residents witnessed an alligator wish a large brown fish hanging out of its mouth. The reptile remained calm as the fish succumbed to its upcoming fate.

According to Fox News, visitors at a Florida state park recently witnessed similar events. Robin Goff Austin shared photos on Facebook of the alligator at Myakka State Park. In the photos, viewers see it animal near the river bank basking in the sun with a fish in its mouth.

“Gator at Myakka State Park with what I think is a Snook. He caught my favorite fish,” Austin stated.

Austin revealed that the entire time she watched, the alligator didn’t move. “The gator just laid there. He didn’t move the whole time I watched him and took pictures. He never moved. I guess gator was cold. Caught this fish and kind of didn’t know what to do with him at the time,” she said.

Even though the wish wasn’t so lucky, Austin claims those types of fish are pretty yummy. Lucky for the alligator, it got to go return to the water with a full stomach.