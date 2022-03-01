FEMA’s ‘Nuclear Explosion’ Guidelines Include COVID Rules

While you’re stockpiling your dry goods and preparing to take shelter during a nuclear attack, don’t forget to pack your masks in order to continue to help curb COVID-19. No, we’re not kidding. That’s exactly what the U.S. Government and FEMA are prompting with the latest updates to its “Nuclear Explosion” section.

According to Ready.gov, these guidelines have been modified to include COVID-19 safety procedures. You know, just in case that’ll be on anyone’s mind as a nuclear blast descends over the U.S. But we digress.

The readiness preparation instructions include warnings to “Get inside the nearest building to avoid radiation” followed by “Try to maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household.”

For context, if the largest nuclear bomb that Russia possesses were to hit a major city (like Washington, D.C.) there likely wouldn’t be anyone left throughout the District/Virginia/Maryland (DMV) areas to social distance from. Those who were able to make it safely away from the region would potentially be grappling with after-effects of radiation poisoning.

This example was demonstrated via a nuclear blast simulator called NukeMap. The simulator lets you see variations of nuclear blasts. It then determines how far-reaching the bomb’s blast would span. The findings were put together by reporters at OutKick following the FEMA updates.

“Nuclear Guidelines” Encourage Social Distancing

However, the Ready.gov documents continue:

“If possible, wear a mask if you’re sheltering with people who are not a part of your household,” the U.S. government continues. “Children under two years old, people who have trouble breathing, and those who are unable to remove masks on their own should not wear them.”

The section adds:

“If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and let the operator know if you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If you can, put on a mask before help arrives,” according to the website.

It continues:

“Engage virtually with your community through video and phone calls. Know that it’s normal to feel anxious or stressed. Take care of your body and talk to someone if you are feeling upset. Many people may already feel fear and anxiety about the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The threat of a nuclear explosion can add additional stress.”

In a post on Twitter, Clay Travis shared the documents, citing the parts of the guidelines that changed to include COVID protocols. While certainly more right-leaning, Travis simply posted the documents as they appear on the government website. He was likely pointing out the irony of such a dire situation and our current COVID-19 precautions.

Several people tweeted mixed responses about the updated protocols. However, if worse comes to worst, we’re pretty sure we’re gonna need more than a mask to save us.