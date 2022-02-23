Fire Subsides on Huge Cargo Ship Adrift at Sea

Late last week, a cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars was abandoned on the Atlantic Ocean. Its crew evacuated as the craft caught fire. Now, several days following the cargo ship’s ignition, the massive blaze has begun to subside.

According to the AP, the cargo ship, identified as the Felicity Ace, has burned for six days. It currently sits out on the Atlantic near Portugal’s Azores Islands. Fortunately, the craft’s 22 crew members were unharmed amid the fire. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter was able to evacuate the crew ahead of the worsening blaze.

Afterward, the ship was left adrift. However, the outlet reports two ocean-going tugboats with firefighting equipment have worked to hose down the flames, cooling the ship.

Horta harbormaster Captain Joao Mendes Cabecas shared with the outlet two more firefighting tugboats should arrive later in the week. Ongoing efforts, however, have managed to quell flames visible from the outside, rendering the ship stable at this point.

As long as things remain that way, a salvage crew will board the ship Wednesday to secure a tow line. The AP stated transport crews will pull the destroyed craft to the Bahamas.

Further, in order to prevent pollution or any significant threat, fire crews are not aiming inside the cargo ship’s holdings. So far, the massive cargo ship and its wreckage have not caused any oceanic pollution. Nonetheless, crews carefully continue their efforts to avoid lithium battery runoff into the sea.

Cause of Cargo Ship’s Ignition Remains Unknown

Due to the size of the cargo ship combined with its large shipment of battery- and fuel-powered vehicles, investigators have not yet identified a cause for the ignition. So far, the AP stated suspicion points to the lithium batteries contained within the cargo ship’s load of electric vehicles.

Mendes Cabecas shared, “We know from what the captain told us that there were a lot of electric vehicles on board, as well as non-electric vehicles.”

What we do know is that the fire initially broke out on a cargo deck where the vehicles were stowed. However, the harbormaster shared that by the time the alarm had gone off, there was already too much smoke to figure out where the fire had ignited.

Information from the German automaker Volkswagen Group remains limited. The company shared the cargo ship had been transporting their vehicles but shared no additional details. Additionally, the outlet stated Portuguese authorities do not have access to the ship’s manifest, so they can’t be sure of the number of vehicles on board, nor the make of those vehicles.

For perspective, however, the Felicity Ace boasts a carrying capacity of 17,000 metric tons, which equates to 18,700 tons. That said, the outlet estimated that cargo ships of this mass can typically transport thousands of vehicles on multiple decks within the hold.