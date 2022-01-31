First 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Just Sold for an Insane Price: See How Much

One military charity is getting $3.6 million after the first 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 sold at a crazy Barrett-Jackson auction.

The fantastic car is months away from production, but Fox News reported that one lucky buyer got the rights to the sports car came in at a crazy amount.

Holly schnikies! God bless the dude who bid because it all goes to veterans; $3,600,000.00 for a 2023 Corvette Z06 Vin# 1 (One)! Damn pic.twitter.com/FrzMSpm0qE — mgpatrick007 (@mgpatrick) January 30, 2022

NASCAR team owner, car dealer, and car dealership owner Rick Hendrick snapped up the rights after General Motors donated the car to Operation Homefront. That organization provides support to military families and post 9/11 wounded. It also serves ill or injured veterans and has an annual revenue of $40 million.

Corvette Car Unveiled By Racing Legend

Retired Corvette Racing legend Oliver Gavin drove the car onto the actual auction block. Gavin is a five-time American Le Mans Series champ with five 24 Hours of Le Mans class wins. He’s also netted five 12 Hours of Sebring class wins, and five Petit Le Mans class wins.

Hendrick’s bid topped the $3 million one for the first mid-engined 2020 Corvette Stingray. That car is also in the billionaire’s car collection in Concord, N.C., just miles from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WilsonAuto reported that the NASCAR owner and Hall of Fame inductee’s car is en route to the Heritage center to join his other vehicles. The website said that Hendrick would look at his collection, and it has the power to turn a bad day around. The center pays tribute to his family, and it’s a special place for the man to escape.

The Corvette Z06 garnered the second-highest price at an auction for a Corvette. The winner? A rare 1967 L88 Corvette went for $3,850,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale in 2014.

More On the Yellow Corvette Z06

The prized yellow Chevrolet was not the actual car involved in the auction. The carmaker officially announced the car on Oct. 26.

The real one, a black 70th Anniversary model, will be the first celebratory trim option for the Z06 and Stingray for next year. There are three trim levels for the car (1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ).

Want to know the price? I would like too. That official price comes out later this year.

The high-performance Corvette will have a 670 horsepower V8 engine. The website Dbusiness said the vehicle would offer the highest horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 to hit the market in any production car. MotorTrend said the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series’ M159 once held that title.

Chevrolet claims the car can go from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Chevrolet An Operation Homefront Supporter For Years

For five years, the car manufacturer has supported Operation Homefront.

Chevrolet has also provided seven Silverado full-size trucks to the San Antonio, Texas nonprofit charity headquarters and is six regional offices. They’ve also donated funding for additional services.