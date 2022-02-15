First Responders Fall Through Ice While Attempting To Rescue Teens

A nightmare scenario unfolded in Ogden, Utah when first responders fell through the ice while attempting to rescue teens also stuck in the pond.

Fox reported that there was a 911 call after two teens, ages 17 and 19, fell through thin ice at the Twenty-First Street pond 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

When police arrived, one teen had safely made it to shore while the other was still stuck. That teen let off a blood-curdling scream as he struggled in freezing cold water.

Temperatures reached the high 40s that day last week.

The teens did not say why they were at the lake.

“They didn’t say why they went out on the pond,” Ogden Police Sergeant Will Farr told NBC 8. “We found out afterward that both young men are autistic.”

Rescue Turns Disasterous For More Than Just Teens

Martin Kolman happened to be walking by and saw the two teens fall through the ice. According to Fox 13, Kolman was the first to crawl out on the ice to try and help one teen. Kolman’s golden retriever, Enzo, also jumped in the water.

“I’m a water skier, so I ski on this lake till it freezes,” the man said. “So I know most parts of the lake — how deep it is, how in cold water if you’re calm you can stay in it for a little while,” Kolman said.

Kolman and two officers attempted to rescue the teen, but they fell through the ice with bodycams recording their misfortune.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Mark Horton brought throw bags to help the men get out. Unfortunately, Horton became one of those deputies to fall through the thin ice.

“The adrenaline at that point was so high, you just keep working through the problem,” Horton told WDBJ.

The bodycams show a chaotic scene where the foursome desperately try to reach the shore.

Someone’s Ladder Saves The Day

But soon, someone brought a ladder, and the teen with the law enforcement officers got to dry land. Someone found a ladder.

Amazingly, no one suffered significant injuries with only a few scrapes and cuts. Additional emergency personnel cleared everyone involved.

Farr told Fox 13 that he was thankful to Kolman and others who got help.

“I think if those individuals had not called in, that the outcome could’ve been much worse and tragic,” Farr said.

According to Fox 13, Kolman returned on Monday to get his shoes at the pond. The man said he even ran into the teen who fell in and was happy to see he was doing OK.