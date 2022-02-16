Flight Attendants Union Pushes for No Fly List for Unruly Passengers

Unruly flight passengers are seemingly on the rise, and the nation’s largest flight attendant union is calling for action. President of the Association of Flight Attendants–CWA, Sara Nelson, released a passionate statement on Tuesday. Nelson voiced her concern regarding the safety of flight crew and passengers.

Disruptive passengers have steadily increased since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic – however, Nelson referenced one specific instance. On a cross-country American Airlines flight on Sunday, a 50-year old passenger attempted to enter the cockpit and open the plane’s exit door.

“You’re either for protecting crew and passengers from these attacks or you’re against,” Nelson said in the statement. “We need clear and consistent rules with strict consequences for those who cannot respect our collective efforts to keep everyone safe… In the air and on the ground. We urge the FAA, TSA, and DOJ to come together to implement a plan with due process to keep dangerous flyers on the ground.”

Delta Airlines CEO Also Advocated For No Fly List

Nelson is not the first aviation professional to voice their concern and advocate for a no-fly list. Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month voicing his support. Bastian emphasized that there should be a “zero tolerance” policy for disruptive behavior that could potentially affect safety in-flight.

As air travel began to rebound in 2021, disorderly behavior peaked. According to the Federal Aviation Association, there were nearly 6,000 reports of disorderly passengers. 4,290 of the reports were related to face-masks. So far this year, about two thirds of the 400 disorderly passenger reports are related to face masks.

Eight Republican Senators also wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrik Garland on Monday. In the letter, the Senators expressed their “strong opposition” to a no-fly list for passengers.

Some Republican Senators Oppose the Idea

“Creating a federal ‘no-fly’ list for unruly passengers who are skeptical of this mandate would seemingly equate them to terrorists who seek to actively take the lives of Americans and perpetrate attacks on the homeland,” the senators wrote. “The creation of this list by DOJ would result in a severe restriction on the ability of citizens to fully exercise their constitutional right to engage in interstate transportation.”

However, Nelson (president of the previously mentioned union) says that “the worst attacks have nothing to do with masks.”

“Our union continues to call for the creation of a centralized list of passengers who may not fly for a period of time after being fined or convicted of a serious incident,” Nelson said in her Tuesday statement.

Flight attendants took action when a man tried to enter the cockpit on an American Airlines flight on Sunday. A flight attendant hit the man with a coffee pot after his attempt to open the plane’s exit door. Passengers and flight attendants subdued the man while the flight was diverted to Kansas City.