florida-helicopter-crashes-into-ocean-off-of-miami-beach

A frightening video shows the moment a helicopter plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean just yards away from swimmers near the Miami Beach shore Saturday. Consequently, two of the passengers involved in the helicopter crash were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, notes Miami Police. Their conditions have been reported as “stable” at this point.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A third passenger was uninjured in the shocking Saturday afternoon crash. Shortly after the incident, the Miami Police shared information regarding the terrifying crash, noting that officers and other first responders were quick to report to the scene.

“This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street,” notes the Miami Beach Police’s Saturday, February 19 tweet.

“Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies,” the Miami Beach Police Twitter page continues.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

Two of the helicopter’s three occupants suffered injuries in the shocking crash. However, both passengers continue to be in stable condition.

“Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition,” the tweet continues. In addition to local first responders, members of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) swiftly responded to the scene. Officials quickly closed off an area of about two blocks along the beachfront from ninth to 11th streets.

The Shocking Video Shows How Close the Helicopter Came To Shore

The Saturday afternoon video depicts the moment the helicopter begins its fast descent into the ocean; just off the Miami Beach shore. There are multiple beachgoers not only on the beach but in the water as well as the helicopter appears in the frame.

The video shows the moments when the helicopter begins to fall from the sky after we see it emerge on the top right side of the screen. It takes a little bit to realize that the copter is in distress, as it continues to remain airborne for some time. But, soon, however, it becomes clear that something is wrong.

The Cause of the Helicopter Crash Is Still Unknown

As the helicopter begins to descend from the air, it appears to be fast approaching the shallow waters near the shore. An area where that appears to have quite a few swimmers congregating. Soon, the machine makes a splash into the water. Narrowly missing many nearby swimmers and beachgoers.

The FAA notes the helicopter is a Robinson R44. The cause of the crash remains unknown as of this evening. However, as of now, the crash has been declared to have occurred under “unknown circumstances,” according to the FAA. Officials will be continuing to investigate the terrifying helicopter crash.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” notes a statement from the FAA. “The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”