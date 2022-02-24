Florida Man Caught Stealing Crossbow By Stuffing it Down His Pants

We can guarantee this is one you haven’t heard before, Outsiders. A Florida man is accused of stealing a crossbow by stuffing it down his pants. As a matter of fact, the entire incident was even caught on camera.

If only we had a dollar for every time we started a story with “Florida man.” But here we are once again. On Wednesday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that two employees at a True Value Store in Mims, Florida, noticed that two crossbows had been stolen. That was back on February 6. After police reviewed the store’s surveillance footage, they observed something pretty odd.

“Upon reviewing video surveillance footage, a male subject is observed walking into the store, stealing a pair of cutting tools off the shelf, and then cutting the zip ties off of a Ravin Rio Crossbow,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

What did he do after he cut the zip ties off the crossbow? Well, you guessed it — he did his best to stuff it right down the front of his pants. Little did he know that he was being recorded the entire time. Authorities are describing the man as “one of the world’s dumbest criminals.”

“Just when you think you have seen it all,” the sheriff’s office post continues. “This guy takes carrying a concealed weapon to a whole new level, as he proves to all of us that you can actually stuff a crossbow down the front of your pants!! You just can’t make this stuff up!!”

Readers Joke About Florida Man Stealing Crossbow

We all know that stealing is a very serious matter, but that didn’t stop readers on Fox News from making jokes about the Florida man who stole a crossbow in his pants.

“Sir, do you have a concealed carry permit, or is that a Ravin R10 Crossbow in your pants?” one reader asked.

“Too bad he didn’t try to steal a battery-powered chain saw…” another person joked.

“If you thought that was bad, just wait until you hear where he put the arrows,” said a third user.

The suspect has since been identified as Darren Durrant. He just so happens to have two prior felony theft convictions to his name. In this case, he was able to actually walk out of the store initially without being detected — so you can argue that his plan to hide the crossbow in his pants actually worked. That in itself is rather surprising seeing as how according to Ravin’s website, this specific crossbow is 33 inches long and weighs nearly seven pounds.

Durrant is currently in Seminole County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge. With that said, he will also face charges in Brevard County for petit theft of the crossbow.