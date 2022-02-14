Food Stamp Benefits: Extra $230 Million Available in Aid This Month

Millions of food stamp beneficiaries in New York will get extra aid this month. This extra boost is known as a supplemental allotment.

Last week, NY Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that an extra $230 million in support will be available for those that qualify for the program. There are around 1.6 million New Yorkers that are eligible for food stamps. Last year, more than $2.5 billion in benefits were distributed through the government program.

This extra aid is meant for households that don’t typically get the maximum amount of benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This additional support means that some families will see a food stamp boost of $95.

For Americans living outside of New York City that are eligible for SNAP benefits, the benefits should come between now (February 14) and February 17. For residents that do live within the NYC area, benefits should be coming between now and February 25.

The extra support will be added to electronic benefit transfer accounts. Furthermore, in NY, any unused food stamps will be carried over to the next month.

According to Gov. Hochul, “These vital food benefits are playing an integral role in helping New Yorkers put food on the table, providing much-needed relief as we continue to take aggressive measures in our fight against COVID-19.”

Daniel W. Tietz, of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, added: “No New Yorker should be left to worry whether they have the means to feed their household.”

Other States Extend Food Stamp Programs, Too

More than two dozen states have offered extra food stamps this month. In addition to that, it’s easier than ever to buy food using the benefits. If Americans are unable to get to a grocery store, they can use their SNAP benefits online.

As a matter of fact, this is a relatively new program. It was started by the USDA in 2017. Amazon and Walmart were some of the first stores to join the program, which has since added Aldi, InstaCart, Safeway, and ShopRite. For example, people will be able to order their groceries online and have them either delivered or set aside for a later pickup.

The Sun reports that almost 400,000 households in AL are set to receive extra food stamps. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that number is close to 350,000 households for AZ.

The USDA estimates that as much as 764,000 families will benefit from the program in GA. For GA residents, the extra food stamps will be sent out on February 24, 25, 26, and 28.

On the lower end, 90,000 families in HI are set to get benefits. In comparison, more than one million households will be getting the benefit in PA. On top of that, 1.6 million residents in NC will be getting these extra SNAP benefits.