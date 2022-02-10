Food Stamps: 155,000 Families Will Get an Extra $870 in One State

With nearly 130,000 households in New York struggling to make ends meet, the government is providing new one-time payments. These payments will help them cover daily expenses such as diapers and food.

On Tuesday, New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul revealed that the state is going to provide over $64 million in funding for New York residents. However, these residents include children, struggling households, multi-generational households, and survivors of domestic abuse.

The families participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), can receive $140 for each child for diapers. However, the children in their household must be 3-years-old or younger. The goal of SNAP is to get public assistance for the collection of food stamps. Beginning this month, the Temporary Disability Assistance (OTDA) is going to pay families participating in SNAP.

The funds issued by the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) provide relocation assistance for domestic abuse victims.

The money will likely assist nearly 150,000 children in 128,000 New York households. The state is also providing a one-off payment of $730 in April this year to help with food.

These funds will be given to families enrolled in either program. They must reside with a child under 17 and an adult 55 or older.

Therefore, these programs will account for $42.8 million of federal funds.

Over 1.6 Million Americans Receiving Food Stamps Worth $1,504: What to Know

North Carolina residents have reportedly been receiving food stamps worth $1,504.

The food stamps are issued through Electronic Benefit Transfer cards (EBT). Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, over 1 million North Carolina residents in the program received the lucky benefit.

Susan Gale Perry, the Deputy Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), discussed the food stamp program. “Having enough nutritious food every day is an essential part of health and well-being. This will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families – many with children – keep nutritious food on the table.”

Funding for Domestic Abuse Survivors in One State

In total, domestic abuse survivors will receive $21.4 million from the New York state government. These funds will assist victims in paying for relocation expenses. These expenses include rent, utilities, and repairs to their home.

Kelli Owens, executive director of OPDV made a statement. “Survivors know their needs best, and this funding will allow service providers to work directly with survivors, especially black, indigenous, and survivors of color, to meet those needs immediately and with flexibility.”

Struggling families in America also through universal basic income. These are sets of recurring monthly payments

But fear not, Outsiders! Many other states and cities are working with government funds to get their own support programs. So keep an eye out for those news articles.