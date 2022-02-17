Food Stamps: 34 States Offering Extra $95 in February

Millions of Americans that get food stamps will automatically be getting a benefits boost worth $95 in February. This comes after the majority of U.S. states extended their support for this month.

Check the list below to see if your state is extending food stamp benefits through this month. In addition to the states listed below, Washington D.C., Guam, and the Virgin Islands are extending their benefits.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigaan

NJ

New Hampshire

New Mexico

NY

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Food Stamp Benefits Continuously Extended Due To COVID-19

This extension, and previous extensions, are in part due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Starting in April 2021, the USDA announced that the federal government would be providing an extra $1 billion per month to the Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program (SNAP).

This extra $1 billion per month was set to help more low-income households that were struggling due to the pandemic. The extra money has been helping an estimated 25 million people. These extra benefits were originally supposed to expire in September 2021. However, as we can see above, many states have continued to send out benefits boosts. Many states extended extra SNAP benefits last month, too.

Of course, as with any government program, the amount of money you’ll get depends on a few things. For one, it depends on the size of your family. However, no matter what, you’ll get at least $95. That’s the minimum amount of food stamps that households must be given. According to The Sun, the average amount of benefits increased to $157 per person last October.

How To Apply For SNAP Benefits

The pandemic isn’t the only reason that more households could be facing food insecurity. Inflation has reached a record high, including food prices. Thus, more and more people are finding it hard to put food on the table. If you don’t currently get food stamps but would like to, you’ll have to apply. The program is state-based, so you’ll have to apply to the SNAP program for the state that you live in.

The application form and process are generally different for each state. If you have any questions while you’re applying, local agents should be able to help you. If you’re wondering if you’re eligible, agents will also be able to help you with that.

Generally, food stamps are limited to people that have gross incomes up to 130% of the federal poverty line. And, as we mentioned earlier, if you do qualify, your benefit amount will be based on your family size and other factors, like what state you live in. For example, some NY residents could get up to $870 extra this month.