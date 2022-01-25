Ford Bronco ‘Popemobile’ Being Auctioned to Raise Money for Detroit Homeless Population

A custom Ford Bronco is being auctioned off in a benefit for the Detroit homeless population. Here are all of the specs.

A Ford Bronco is helping out a great cause. The auto company has custom-designed one of their most famous models in an effort to raise money for the Pope Francis Center. Located in Detroit, the organization provides services for the homeless.

The custom car is called the 2021 Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition. Rocking white paint and red stripes, the vehicle’s design draws inspiration from the very first Ford Bronco.

“While the 2021 Bronco makes for one thrilling adventure partner, this isn’t its first rodeo,” the website reads. In 1966, this new breed of off-road vehicle stampeded onto the scene and into wild hearts everywhere, setting the mold for the modern SUV.”

The Pope Francis Center edition has four doors, a silver grille, and bumper trim. It also includes a special logo featuring both parties. Paying homage to its cause, Detroit Steel Wheels with white and red accents add to the aesthetic.

Pope Francis Center Gives Thanks

In an Instagram post, the non-profit gives more details regarding the auction. The event will take place at Barrett Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 27, 2022. The post also thanks David Fischer Jr., CEO of The Suburban Collection, for his generous donation. The company is the largest car inventory in the state.

“We are incredibly grateful to have the support of @ford with the auction of the “Bronco 66″: a one-off, custom-made 2021 First Edition Ford Bronco,” Pope Francis Center writes. “Our deepest thanks to David Fischer and Ford for their partnership in serving Detroiters experiencing homelessness!”

With a little over 1200 followers on Instagram, Pope Francis Center is always looking for more donations and resources to help the people of Detroit. To help aid in their efforts, go to their Amazon Smile page.

The Pope’s Connection to the Ford Bronco

The Catholic Church and Ford Bronco have an interesting history together. It all started when Pope John Paul II visited New York City in 1979. Ford designed a car that incorporated a platform towards the back of the vehicle. This allowed Pope John Paul II to stand at an elevated level and greet the public safely. This may be a reason why the Pope Francis Center collaborated with Ford Bronco specifically.

In 2013, Pope Francis chose to be driven around in a Ford Focus. While his predecessors chose many more elaborate and custom cars, our current Pope decided on an older model with fewer amenities.

#WWFD Pope Francis's new luxury limousine is a Ford Focus. pic.twitter.com/HkOCefh5y8 — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) July 16, 2013

This random connection will be interesting to see continuing into the future. What do you think about it? Let us know on Twitter!