Ford Broncos Pile Up at Factory Due To Ongoing Chip Shortage

There’s a holding lot full of Ford Broncos near the automaker’s Michigan Assembly Plant. They’re being held up due to the chip shortage. Needless to say, buyers are upset.

For example, one customer’s 2021 Bronco Badlands was built more than two months ago. They still haven’t even gotten it. Instead, it’s sitting in a sea of other SUVs, in what has been called Dirt Mountain. The dealer that Tyler Schanzmeyer bought his Bronco from says it’s due to the chip shortage. According to him, communication from Ford themselves has been “nonexistent.”

His delivery date has been pushed back five times already. Now, his SUV is expected to arrive in April.

‘Dirt Mountain’ Routinely Fills With Ford Broncos

The holding lot has been something of a measuring stick for Ford production issues. This isn’t the first time that it’s been filled with SUVs waiting to go out to their owners.

Dirt Mountain was filled with Ford Broncos last summer due to delays caused by roof issues. It finally started to empty out near the end of the year. Now, it’s once again getting full of the in-demand SUVs.

There have been recent pictures and videos of the lot posted online. The images show that workers have been installing things under the hoods of some models. Other Broncos appear to leave the lot and come back.

Customers Are Upset With Ford’s Lack of Communication

Many Ford Bronco buyers are upset with how Ford is handling this delay. Many are saying that they haven’t heard anything from the automaker. Considering how many of the cars seem to otherwise be done, buyers are getting frustrated. One buyer even joked that his Bronco will need historic plates before it even gets to him.

Ford hasn’t been communicating to buyers, but has been releasing general statements. They have confirmed that this hold-up is due to the lack of chips. The automaker said that they have a goal in place for these SUVs. They hope to get the “few thousand” Broncos out to customers within the next three months.

According to Auto News, Tim Hovik, Ford’s dealer council chairman, thinks that this strategy is the best way to get cars out, even though buyers are upset. “The approach they’ve taken to actually build vehicles, and then as the chips become available add that finishing touch, is a much more efficient way,” said Hovik. “I think it will help dealers get vehicles in customers’ driveways sooner.”

Overall, buyers are without details, and their Ford Broncos are without shelter in the harsh MI winter.

“It’s been a pretty frustrating process, especially without any transparency on Ford’s end,” one buyer said. “I know how brutal the winter is up there. I’m of the mindset that if my vehicle is going to get trashed by the elements, I’d like to be the one doing it.”