Ford F-150 Is America’s Most Popular Vehicle: By the Numbers

Ford F-150 truck was America’s most popular vehicle in 2021, according to a new study.

ISeeCars.com reported that pickup trucks were the most popular vehicles for both used and new car shoppers in most of the country. The study notably observed more than 17.4 million vehicle sales throughout the U.S. in 2021.

Speaking about the study, ISeeCars Executive Analyst, Karl Brauer, stated, “While inventory constraints from the microchip shortage led to decreased sale volume for many popular vehicles compared to previous years, the most popular vehicles remain consistent when compared with 2020. This is because automakers were able to prioritize the production of their most profitable vehicles over their slower sellers.”

The ISeeCar study revealed the Ford F-150 had a 3.6% share of total used car sales. It also had a 3.0% share of total new car sales. Meanwhile, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 came in second with a 2.6% share of total used car sales. However, Ram Pickup 1500 was second with 2.3% of total new car sales.

Brauer also observed that the Ford F-150 has been American’s “undisputed” best-selling new vehicle for more than 40 years. The truck’s popularity among new cars makes it popular in the used car market as well. “The limited inventory of new pickup trucks led many customers to purchase them used. And despite pickup trucks being among the top sellers, demand still exceeded supply. Leading to drastic increases in used car prices.”

Brauer went on to add that despite a 15.7% decrease in sales volume in 2021 over 2020, due to production limitations from microchip shortage, the redesigned Ford F-150 continued its 40-year reign as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. This was due to its utility and wide range of customized options. Including an all-new hybrid version.

Latest Study Shows that Ford F-150 is the Best-Selling Used Car in 30 of the Top 50 Metro Areas

The ISeeCars study revealed that the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used car in 30 of the top 50 metro areas. It is also the best-selling new car in 17 metro areas. Brauer further explained, “While pickup trucks are commonly known as work vehicles, they have evolved to become popular family haulers as well. Thanks to their abundant cargo room and safety features.”

The Ford F-150 is also the best-selling vehicle in 20 states while being the best-selling used vehicle in 38 states. However, the competition Ram Pickup 1500 is the best-selling new vehicle in the second-most states with six. Other pickup trucks on the best-selling vehicle lists are the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Toyota Tacoma, the GMC Sierra 1500, and the Nissan Frontier.

ISeeCars went on to add that pickup trucks account for the best-selling new vehicle in 35 of 50 states.