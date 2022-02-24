Ford Pausing Orders for New Bronco Due to Massive Demand

When it comes to car shopping right now, things are even more complicated than they were in the past.

On top of the stress of picking out a new vehicle, paying for a down payment, preparing for years of monthly car payments, and others stresses, the car economy is in an unstable position. Car prices, both used and new, are continuing to soar. Meanwhile, the demand for vehicles remains high, especially for certain car models.

This is why Ford has decided to pause taking new orders for the brand new Bronco.

According to Jalopnik, the company has decided to pause all new retail Bronco orders starting on March 8. That means you don’t have long to place an order if you’re looking to get your hands on this brand new model.

Apparently, there is a lack of supply and Ford is having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Not to mention, the Bronco has also gone through a number of production issues recently as well. This includes things like hardtop roof issues or difficulty getting enough semiconductor microchips.

“Due to continued strong retail demand for Bronco and the desire to prioritize current order holders, we are making the decision to pause new retail orders of the 2022 model year Bronco — excluding Bronco Raptor — after 3PM (EST) on Tuesday, March 8th,” the memo from the company said.

So, if you only have a Bronco reservation you could be in trouble. Now is the time to get that converted to an order. That is unless you’re wanting to wait until the 2023 model comes out instead. At this time, we are not sure when the 2023 model trucks are coming out. Ford has stated that orders will be taken sometime later this year.

The Bronco isn’t the only Ford vehicle placed on pause. The Maverick, F-150 Lightning and the Mach-E are all not taking more orders due to issues with keeping up with demand. Not to mention, the Ford Mustang Mach-E beat out Tesla’s Model 3 car as Consumer Reports’ top electric vehicle.

Ford Threatens to Withhold Vehicles from Dealerships

On top of having a hard time keeping up with demand, Ford is also threatening to withhold some of its vehicles from certain dealerships.

Due to the vehicle shortage, dealerships are charging hundreds, sometimes even thousands, above the car’s manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Not to mention, people are willing to pay this amount, too.

Now, according to The Washington Post, both Ford and General Motors are threatening to withhold deliveries of some of their most popular models to these dealerships engaging in “unethical” behavior.

It all showcases the growing tension between large carmakers and various dealerships. It’s a constant battle for some of these legacy cars since they don’t sell directly to consumers like other brands, such as Tesla and Rivian, do.