Ford Recalling 330,000 Mustangs: Here’s Why

Ford raised the alert on its popular Mustang vehicle this week and will soon ask 330,000 owners to bring their cars in for some work.

Apparently, 2015-2017 models have a rearview camera issue. Many of those Fords show blank or fuzzy images, and the cause stems from loose or damaged wiring.

Remember when all you had to do was turn your head and your body to back up out of the garage or parking space? Those were the days. Sure, my neck doesn’t hurt now, but still.

According to the New York Post, the American carmaker will send out letters early next month over the Ford Mustang issue.

Getting Into the Rearview Camera Specifics

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents say the defect comes from a “damaged decklid harness and/or an insufficiently soldered header connector internal to the camera.”

It’s all about the soldering. According to USA Today, the Ford Mustang’s wiring harness was put into the assembly line back on Feb. 22, 2014. Three years later, it came out on Oct. 2, 2017. Ford

Ford began using the cameras on May 12, 2014 and pulled them a month later on Feb. 28.

Are you thinking about passing up on this important recall? Well, the NHTSA said it estimates 100% of the model-year vehicles will have this issue.

The NHTSA said the Ford Mustang camera’s malfunction upped the chances its driver would have a crash. According to USA Today, Ford’s number for this recall is 22S06, while the NHTSA’s recall ID is 22V082000.

Ford said in documents that it knows of two minor Mustang crashes and no injuries due to the problem.

How Will Ford Fix the Mustang’s?

So, what’s Ford going to do about it? Well, first you’ll get your letter telling you about the Ford Mustang problem and the risks. You’ll get a second letter when you come in for the fix.

Owners can take the sports car to their local dealer, who will inspect the car’s decklid wiring harness and replace the rearview camera. All for free, of course.

Last year, the feds got involved with another bad camera situation. USA Today reported that the NHTSA looked into Ford’s slow response to a recall of 620,000 cars. The carmaker had known about the problem since Feb. 2020, and the government warned Ford many times over an increasing number of complaints.

Ford’s Still Swimming in Good News, Right?

Meanwhile, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is getting all sorts of good publicity, and the car company is patenting a way to use inspection drones in new vehicles.

It can’t be all that bad for Ford lovers. They’re also working on a clutch patent that could take the clutch out for manual drivers.