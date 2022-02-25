Ford Recalls More Than 220,000 Super Duty Pickups: Here’s Why

If you have a Ford F-250 or F-350 Super Duty pickup, you might be affected by this recall from the automaker. The company is recalling a total of 223,628 Super Duty pickups in order to deal with a faulty powertrain issue. The issue: driveshafts in these pickups can apparently fracture under a specific set of conditions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this problem affects certain F-250 and F-350 models that have gas engines and aluminum driveshafts. These models can suffer problems with underbody thermal/acoustic insulators, which could loosen over time and eventually make contact with the driveshaft. If this happens, it could damage the shaft. Basically, the insulators could cut the driveshaft and cause it to break. This issue is caused by the insulators not being stuck to the underbody well enough.

The NHTSA says that the result of this issue could be dangerous. They say that a fractured driveshaft could cause “loss of motive power while driving.” Drivers would lose power in their rear wheels. If broken, it’s possible that the shaft could even touch the ground while the Ford is being driven. If the Super Duty pickup is parked, it could cause the truck to move if the parking brake isn’t on. It could cause damage to other areas of the truck, as well.

Ford Has Been Testing Super Duty Pickups For This Problem

Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group first approached this issue last year. In December 2021, they did studies and got samples to figure out what the problem was. Apparently, there were around 40 reports of this happening between July 2017 and November 2021. These reports say that busted driveshafts could be related to faulty insulators. Ford is unaware if there have been any accidents or injuries due to this.

TTAC reports that new F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups don’t have this problem. There was a rolling chance in December that replaced the insulator. Now, there’s an under-carpet thermal patch.

If Your F-250 or F-350 Is Affected, You’ll Be Hearing From Ford Soon

The trucks that could have this issue weren’t produced in a sequential group of VINs. Owners of F-250s and F-350s with the issue will be hearing from Ford in early April. However, Ford dealers already know about the problem. If you don’t want to wait until April, you can always check in with them. You’ll want to have some information on hand for the service department if you do ask. The NHTSA recall number is 22V-087 and the manufacturer recall number is 22S09.

Other Fords have been recalled, too. If you drive a 2015-2017 Mustang, you could have some rearview camera issues. At least 330,000 models have this problem. Ford will be sending out letters about this early in March. Again, you can always check in with a dealership. For this Ford Mustang issue, the NHTSA recall ID is 22V082000, and Ford’s is 22S06. Drive safe out there, Outsiders.