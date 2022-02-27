Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Military in Fight Against Russian Invasion

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, it appears that a former beauty queen is now joining the fight and defending her country. Anastasia Lenna, a former Miss Grand Ukraine, has shared a number of posts on her Instagram urging support for the country since attacks began on Wednesday.

The 2015 pageant winner has bolstered her Instagram account with a slew of new posts in support of Ukraine’s fight. These photos and captions include warnings to those who invade Ukraine with negative intentions.

According to the New York Post, Lenna shared photos of herself holding a gun, decked out in gloves and eye gear.

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” the beauty queen wrote in one post.

Many of Lenna’s posts also included the hashtag “standwithUkraine” alongside pictures of the Ukrainian flag.

However, if you are writing her off because of her former status as a beauty pageant contestant, you’re getting the wrong idea. Lenna attended Slavistik University in the capital city of Kyiv, the focal point of Russia’s invasion.

Further, the model also speaks five languages and worked as a public relations agent in Turkey.

Public Figures Address Russia-Ukraine Attacks

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion last week, many people across the world are sharing their support for Ukraine. Both public figures and political leaders are denouncing Putin’s actions and sending prayers across seas.

Film star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is among those who spoke out publicly.

“My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have been asked to do several interviews, but I believe the news should continue to focus on what’s happening on the ground – on the tragedy that has broken our hearts and on the courage of the Ukrainian people that has inspired us.”

He continued:

“I am not a foreign policy expert, so I will leave the analysis to smarter people than me. I do know what it’s like to grow up after a war, in an occupied country, and I know that in war and its aftermath, no one wins. Everyone suffers.

“War has a way of breaking the winners along with the losers. I have Ukrainian friends and fans and I have Russian friends and fans. As far as I can tell, none of them want this. I hope sanity will eventually prevail and end this unnecessary war before too many lives are broken,” he shared.

President Joe Biden also said that this is Russia’s war and Vladimir Putin will have to deal with the consequences of his actions.