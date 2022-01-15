Former U.S. Air Force Weapons Technician Claims to Have Encountered Multiple UFOs

UFOs seem to like Whiteman Air Force Base. At the very least, they seem to like former U.S. Air Force nuclear weapons technician Adrian Reister. In the four years that Reister was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, he says he encountered multiple UFOs. As it just so happens, that base is home to the 509th Bomber Wing, which recovered the supposed UFO crash at Roswell.

From 2003 to 2007, Reister provided security and maintained and moved nuclear weapons at the base. While completing his duties, he saw a UFO on at least two occasions. He describes it as a glowing orb that moves unlike anything he’s ever seen. That’s saying a lot, considering he worked on an Air Force base.

“Naturally during this time I am being hyper-vigilant,” Reister told Liberation Times. “And I notice a light or orb hovering along the top of the tree line, I’d thought it was just a star at the time but as I continued surveilling the area, the light/orb shot above the treetops and hung there for some time, maybe it was a satellite I thought.”

After the nuclear weapon was secured, he saw the orb bounce around and quickly disappear. He saw another orb above the base while he was performing sentry duties. According to Reister, all of the orbs looked the same – they were glowing and looked to be yellow or white.

Although in recent years the government and military have been more open about what they know about UFOs, this wasn’t always the case. Reister did not report any of his experiences to his chain of command. “If you did, you might be considered mentally unstable and have your clearance and PRP status (personal reliability program) revoked,” Reister explained.

UFOs Will Now Be Investigated By a Special Government Unit

As we mentioned earlier, the government has become more vocal and transparent about our neverending search for other intelligent life. For example, NASA has hired a group of people to research how we would acclimate to alien existence. Additionally, President Biden recently signed an investigative unit into law. Their primary goal is to investigate UFOs. The unit was part of a larger defense bill he signed worth $770 billion.

This comes after an eventful year for UFO-spotters. There have been sightings across the country, including military bases. It becomes an issue when UFOs are spotted in restricted airspaces. In fact, the unit will give extra attention to all sightings that come from military bases. They won’t just be looking for UFOs, though. The unit will have to rule out any other explanations.

The unit will report back to Congress with its findings once a year. The report will be available for the public to read on Halloween.