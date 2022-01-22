Four Monkeys on the Loose Following Pennsylvania Truck Crash

If a truck full of monkeys crashes in Pennsylvania, what are the odds that four monkeys would get loose?

WNEP reported that state police say a truck full of monkeys hit a dump truck off State Route 54 near Interstate 80 in broad daylight. In the collision, four monkeys got free around 3:30 p.m., and officials say they’re in the Danville area.

A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck this afternoon just off I-80 near Danville. According to state police, four of those monkeys got loose. The PA Game Commission is looking for the monkeys. pic.twitter.com/Ls4WsJeFPz — WNEP (@WNEP) January 21, 2022

The video showed the dump truck in a ditch with the animal truck’s contents scattered over the roadway. Authorities set up a detour around the crash site and area to look for the monkeys.

GoErie.com reported three small monkeys but no other information on a fourth one unless there was a false report.

The town is roughly an hour north of the capital city Harrisburg.

Helicopter Called In To Find Monkeys

The State Game Commission worked with state police to find the primates.

Route 54 has reopened by 6:45 p.m., but officials still searched nearby wooded areas with flashlights.

According to The Associated Press, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick said the monkey truck was en route to an unidentified laboratory.

Pelachick advised residents to call in sightings to PSP Milton at 570-524-2662. The trooper suggested that people not approach the primates.

No other details, like monkey species, were announced to the public. Since officials did not report any infected monkeys, Pennsylvania residents in that area can probably sleep better. However, animal control will probably work through the night.

Officials will likely have to set traps for the frightened animals.

Don’t Mess Around With Monkeys

Last month, reports of monkeys on a killing rampage swept through India for weeks.

Lavool residents in the Beed district of Maharashtra said a pack of monkeys killed a group of local dogs when those canines murdered a baby primate.

The town has about 5,000 residents.

The mid-November attack turned into a bloodbath for other canines, as the primates worked to destroy about 250 dogs. The two would mainly go after puppies, reportedly. The New York Post reported that every puppy in town was dead.

The monkeys reportedly would find a dog, take it to a high place, and drop it to its death. Sometimes, they would the dog to a high place, leaving it there to either starve or jump to its demise.

Luckily, authorities captured the deadly animals. But they put up a fight. When Forest Service officials came out to a location, the animals climbed trees and waited out the authorities. Several local men attempted to take matters into their own hands but got injured in the process.

Days later, officials caught two monkeys. The small animals were not euthanized but transported to another forest miles away.

After the captures, additional Indian reports of dog killings in the town have ceased.