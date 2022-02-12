Despite a recent ruling for protestors to end the blockade of Ambassador Bridge at the U.S.-Canadian border, the “Freedom Convoy” has reportedly voted to continue the protest.

As previously reported, Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court ruled that the protestors leave the Ambassador Bridge. The protest is notably causing a disruption in the flow of goods between the two countries. Chief Justice Morawetz also declared that the blockade was forcing the auto industry on both sides of the border to roll back production.

The Freedom Convoy is notably against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions throughout the country of Canada. The protesters are also calling for Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to resign due to his and his administration’s handlings of the pandemic.

Originally, the Freedom Convoy participants were supposed to leave the Ambassador Bridge area by 7 p.m. But according to Newsweek, the crowd of protesters noticeably grew one hour after the deadline. Authorities have reportedly threatened to issue arrests and impound vehicles belonging to the truckers if they do not disperse soon. A state of emergency may be in place by midnight. This will be the time that arrests are to begin for the remaining protests.

Christian Crowdfunding Platform Refuses Canadian Government’s Order to Freeze Funds For Freedom Convoy Protesters

Meanwhile, Newsweek reports that the Christian crowdfunding platform, GiveSendGo, is now refusing an order by the Canadian government to freeze funds that are for the Freedom Convoy protesters. In a recent tweet, the platform declared, “Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns. Not lead of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign.”

Although it remains unclear how much has been donated to the Freedom Convoy protesters. One of the major fundraisers, “Adopt a Trucker,” has secured more than CAD$720,000.

However, according to CBC, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted a request from the provincial government to freeze access to the funds through GiveSendGo. Premier Doug Ford’s office reveals Attorney General Doug Downey brought the application for the order. Under Section 490.8 of the Criminal Code. This prohibits anyone from distributing donations made through the website’s “Freedom Convoy 2022” and “Adopt a Trucker” campaigns.

GoFundMe recently announced it will stop fundraising efforts for the Freedom Convoy and refund donors directly. This is due to the fact that the protest violates its rules on violence and harassment. In a blog post, GoFundMe states, “GoFundMe supports peaceful protests. And we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created. We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation. With police reports of violence and other unlawful activity. To ensure GoFundMe remains a trusted platform, we work with local authorities to ensure we have a detailed, factual understanding of events taking place on the ground.”