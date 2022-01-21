Gabby Petito Case: FBI Says Brian Laundrie Sent Texts From Her Phone After Her Death

The FBI announced on Friday that Brian Laundrie sent texts back and forth from his phone to Gabby Petito’s phone after her death. It seems like his plan was to make law enforcement officials believe that she was still alive when those messages were sent.

The FBI’s investigation into the murder of Gabby Petito officially concluded on Friday. While most of the details of the case have already been made public, we did learn a few new things. One of those is that the bureau said it had reviewed the text messages sent between Laundrie’s phone and Petito’s phone after her murder.

“After Ms. Petito’s death, there were several text messages identified between Mr. Laundrie’s telephone and Ms. Petito’s telephone,” the bureau’s final report stated. “The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive.”

Brian Laundrie Admitted to Murdering Gabby Petito

Additionally, authorities also did a deep dive into the belongings which were found near Laundrie’s body. If you recall, he returned to Florida by himself, refused to speak to law enforcement, and immediately hired a lawyer. But just a month later, officials found his remains at a nature preserve close to his home. He died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“Upon further search of the area, investigators found human remains later confirmed to be Mr. Laundrie, along with a backpack, notebook, and a revolver.”

And as so many internet sleuths out there predicted, it was indeed the notebook that confirmed the truth. In his own writing, Brian Laundrie admitted to killing the 22-year-old.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death. The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

FBI Wanted Justice for Gabby Petito’s Family

The entire country has been following this case closely ever since news first broke about Gabby’s disappearance. But even with the media frenzy and everything else going on, the FBI never lost track of their primary goal — to bring justice to the Petito’s.

“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world.”

Now that the case has officially concluded, the Petito family can hopefully find some closure. Despite the tragic outcome, it’s clear that they appreciate the FBI’s hard work.

“We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case,” the family said in a statement. “The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt that Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”